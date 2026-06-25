Barry man jailed for 10 years after admitting rape

Nation.Cymru staff

A Barry man has been jailed for 10 years after admitting rape and a series of other offences against a woman.

Toby Rogers, 34, pleaded guilty to rape, assault by penetration, assault by beating and criminal damage.

He was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court on June 12.

As well as the prison sentence, Rogers was made subject to a 20-year restraining order to protect the victim and will remain on the sex offenders register for life.

In a victim impact statement read to the court, the woman described the lasting impact the offences had had on her life.

“It has affected every aspect of my life, and the effects are something I continue to live with every day.

“Although I’m now starting to recognise the seriousness of what I’ve been through, it has taken a long time to reach this point.

“I hope that he is able to understand the impact of his actions and find a way to change for the better.”

Detective Constable Jamie Dale, of South Wales Police, praised the victim’s courage in coming forward and said the strength of the evidence gathered during the investigation led to Rogers pleading guilty.

“The bravery it takes to come forward and report offences like these should not be underestimated,” he said.

“We hope that this sentence will go some way in helping the victim rebuild her life and heal from the awful events that took place.

“An extensive amount of work went into this investigation which we believe gave Rogers no option other than to plead guilty and therefore prevented the victim from having to give evidence in court.”