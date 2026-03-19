Barry mum launches ‘Matriarchy Matters’ gathering to rethink power

Gosia Buzzanca

A new community gathering in Barry is inviting residents to come together in response to what organisers describe as a growing sense of anger and helplessness about the state of the world.

At a time when global events, from ongoing conflicts to political unrest, are increasingly present in everyday life, many people are searching for ways to process uncertainty and reconnect with a sense of agency.

The gathering emerges from that atmosphere, offering a local space for reflection and connection, hoping to begin reimagining how power is understood and shared.

Titled ‘Matriarchy Matters’, the family friendly walk and public gathering will take place at The Knap Gardens, Barry on Saturday 21 March from 10:00am to 12:00pm. The event will create an open and gentle space to explore what matriarchal futures might look like in the world we are living in.

While the word “matriarchy” can often be misunderstood, organisers describe it not as a reversal of patriarchy but as a shift in values—towards care, collaboration and accountability.

The gathering invites participants to explore what these principles might look like in practice, both globally and within their own communities.

Organisers say the gathering is not about division or replacing one hierarchy with another, but about visibility, reflection and collective presence. The morning will include a peaceful walk followed by time to meet, share and connect.

All genders are welcome, with a strong emphasis on children’s wellbeing and participation. Activities including rock painting, art and creative play will be available.

Barry resident and organiser Caroline Field said: “This gathering comes from a growing sense of anger and helplessness about the world we’re living in.

“From the revelations around the Epstein files to the rise of the far right, the ongoing devastation in Gaza, and Trump’s escalating war in Iran, it feels like we’re watching the same patterns of power, impunity and harm repeat… and being told there’s nothing we can do about it.

As a mother, that feels unbearable. I wanted to create a space to sit with that anger honestly, without turning away from it, and to ask a different question: what would our world look like if it was shaped around care, accountability and children’s wellbeing rather than dominance and hierarchy?

“This isn’t about men versus women; it’s about imagining matriarchal futures that prioritise circles over pyramids, responsibility over control, and collective care over silence.”

For Field, who lives in Barry with her family, the idea grew out of everyday conversations with other parents and a shared desire to create something constructive in response to difficult times.

Matriarchy Matters aims to bring together people who may feel overwhelmed by current affairs but who believe that gathering in community is a meaningful first step.

By creating space for shared reflection rather than confrontation, organisers hope to open up conversation about how power can be experienced differently at a local level.

The event is open to individuals, families and community members across Barry and beyond.

Matriarchy Matters march will take place this Saturday, 21 March between 10:00am and 12:00pm at The Knap Gardens, Barry.