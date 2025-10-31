‘Battery box’ approval expected despite local concerns

Bruce Sinclair Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a ‘battery box’ unit to provide electricity storage during off-peak times are expected to be approved despite local objections.

In an application recommended for approval at the November meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, AMP Clean Energy seeks permission for a micro energy storage project on land at Fishguard Leisure Centre Car Park, near Ysgol Bro Gwaun.

This scheme is one of a number of similar applications by AMP, either registered or approved under delegated planning powers by officers.

AMP Clean Energy was recently granted permission for micro energy storage projects on land between King Street and Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock, land in between Castle Quarry and Haven Court, Pembroke, at the Bridge Innovation Centre, Pembroke Dock, and land to the south of Withybush Road, Withybush Industrial Estate, Haverfordwest.

However, a scheme for a ‘battery box’ project on a verge near Monkton Swifts Football Club, Monkton, Pembroke was recently refused.

A supporting statement accompanying each application says: “AMP Clean Energy is developing Battery Boxes across the UK to provide a low carbon, flexible and de-centralised store of electricity that benefits local communities, businesses, and homes.”

It says the battery boxes import electricity from the local electricity network when demand for electricity is low or when there are high levels of renewable energy available, exporting it back during periods of high demand to help address grid reliability issues prompted by an increase of intermittent (wind and solar) generation.

AMP Clean Energy says each box, which takes up roughly two car parking spaces, stores 800kWh of electricity, giving the potential to power 200 homes for four hours where there is a supply disruption.

The Fishguard scheme, which has seen objection from the town council and members of the public, is before committee rather than being delegated at the request of the local member.

Fishguard and Goodwick Town Council has objected to the proposal on the grounds including visual impact, and the location being near the school.

Concerns

Four members of the public have raised concerns including visual impacts on neighbouring properties, safety concerns, access concerns during construction, and safeguarding implications for school pupils.

An officer report says: “Although the proposed development is positioned near neighbouring properties, a school and a leisure centre on a parcel of land within an open space, it will be well screened by a Paladin Fence and a soft landscaping scheme to limit the visual impact the development may have on the immediate surroundings.

“It is noted that the proposed unit will be sited close to an existing substation as the proposed Battery Box has a standard requirement of being within 50m of an existing substation to allow for a viable electrical connection.”