Battery energy storage system approved despite noise and traffic concerns

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

A battery energy storage system has been approved despite concerns from residents over noise, traffic and the visual impact.

The application from Doncaster-based Pegasus Energy Group which was approved by Rhondda Cynon Taf (RCT) council’s planning committee on Thursday, November 5 covers land north and south of National Road near Cilfynydd. The proposal was for the construction, operation and subsequent decommissioning of a battery energy storage system (BESS) and associated infrastructure.

The proposed BESS would have a generating capacity of up to 200MW (MegaWatts), allowing for the import, storage and export of electricity generated from renewable energy sources.

The development would have an operational lifespan of up to 40 years and cover three parcels of land including the battery storage compound which would accommodate the battery energy storage units and associated supporting infrastructure, the substation compound which would accommodate the substation infrastructure and the underground cable connection to the point of connection and finally the underground cable route comprising an underground electrical cable linking the proposed substation to the point of connection at Cilfynydd substation.

At the end of the operational life of the development, the facility would be decommissioned in accordance with the environmental legislation and guidance in force at that time.

Construction and operational access to all development parcels would be taken from National Road with a separate emergency access also from National Road and three parking spaces near the substation compound.

A total of four letters of objection and three letters containing comments were received by the council relating to this application.

On character and appearance they said the development will be very conspicuous, they mentioned the accumulative infrastructure with Cilfynydd Substation, synchronous condenser, windfarms and solar parks, they said the development will cause property and planning blight to the rural area, that keeping the building and saying it will be hidden by trees in 15 years time is fanciful and that scheduled monuments will be adversely affected.

On highways they mentioned increased road traffic on Cilfynydd to Pant Ddu Road and Llanfabon Road due to the synchronous condenser development and extension works to the substation, they mentioned safety issues on roads built for single traffic with no footpath, they said if there is a diversion there is concern over how the lanes will cope, they said there will be dangers to pedestrians, cyclists and horse riders in the area and they said that Pant Du Road is totally unsuitable for heavy construction site traffic.

On amenity they said that noise levels in the area are already unacceptable, that the development will result in increased noise levels and that National Grid is in the process of reducing noise on their site due to noise complaints adding that baseline noise levels recorded are currently at nuisance level and therefore need to be re-done once National Grid has remedied the situation.

Turning to fire risk and contamination they said the development is a fire risk, a fire could lead to contamination to the ground which will leak into the water source, they said that South Wales Fire Service may not have enough vehicles to attend a fire, they said smoke could affect the road network including the A470, they said properties may need to be evacuated in the event of a fire and there is no indication of the potential time frame for this, they said a sloping site may be more at risk to spread fire and they said the adjacent coal tip could be affected by any fire.

Councillor Wendy Lewis said it is a big development but it is something that is necessary.

Councillor Loretta Tomkinson said she understands the concerns around noise, the visual impact and construction traffic but she felt these had been addressed with a section 106 agreement covering biodiversity and a decommissioning plan.

She said it is a “significant” development in a rural area but she recognised the importance of the proposal in supporting renewable energy.

The recommendation from officers was to approve it and they said in their report: “While the site is situated within a countryside location and outside of the defined settlement boundary where development is generally restricted, national and local planning policy provide clear support for renewable energy schemes and associated infrastructure, with significant weight afforded to such proposals.

“The development, while not generating any energy itself, would play a crucial role in storing and managing renewable energy, improving grid stability, and facilitating the increased use of renewable energy sources.

“With a proposed capacity of up to 200MW, the scheme would make a valuable contribution to balancing the electricity network and assisting in meeting Welsh Government’s targets in achieving 70% renewable energy by 2030.

“There are acknowledged concerns regarding the development’s industrial-like appearance within a rural area and Special Landscape Area. However, it is essential that such developments are located within some proximity of a point of connection with capacity to connect.

“In this regard, the site is located within 150m of Cilfynydd Substation which has capacity available. Furthermore, suitable and appropriate landscape mitigation is proposed which would lessen the overall visual impact over time.

“Impacts on residential amenity are considered limited due to separation distances, topography and screening, and noise assessments confirm no unacceptable effects. “Highway impacts are also considered acceptable, subject to conditions and management measures.

“On balance, whilst there are inevitably some concerns, these are considered to be outweighed by the substantial benefits of the scheme in supporting renewable energy infrastructure and contributing to climate change objectives.”