Battle for critical services after health board proposes ‘unacceptable’ downgrades

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Public must provide a clear ‘No’ over health board proposals which could see a hospital’s stroke services downgraded, a local Senedd Member has said.

Hywel Dda University Health Board launched a public consultation on May 29, running to August 31, into potential changes after classifying nine key services as ‘critical’, stating that urgent reorganisation of the services is necessary.

The services identified are: critical care, dermatology, emergency general surgery, endoscopy, ophthalmology, orthopaedics, radiology, stroke, and urology.

There are no changes to how people access emergency care (A&E) or minor injury care.

Downgraded

Concerns have been raised that some services currently provided at Aberystwyth’s Bronglais hospital could be downgraded, with one of the many options including stroke at the hospital becoming a ‘treat and transfer’ model, providing reduced services in Ceredigion.

According to the Stroke Association, the quality of stroke care provided by UK hospitals is measured using the SSNAP (Sentinel Stroke National Audit Programme) score. Hospitals are graded based from A-E, with A being the highest level of care. Bronglais currently already has a SSNAP score of B, which indicates that the service is providing very good care.

Elin Jones MS said: “I am totally against the treat and transfer proposal for stroke services at Bronglais, and I have made my views known to the Health Board on numerous occasions over the past few months and also to Welsh Government Ministers.

“I have also visited the stroke unit where I discussed our current provision with staff and patients, and I spoke at a public meeting in Aberystwyth.

“This model of care would make it virtually impossible for relatives to visit patients daily or frequently, and we know how important these visits are to aid recovery from stroke. We cannot accept this offer of a treat and transfer model, and I’m working with everyone in the local community in the hope that the Health Board will realise that this model is unacceptable.

“I urge everyone to respond to the public consultation when it opens so that we can try to secure the current high-quality services we have in Bronglais, and that the Health Board receives a very clear ‘No’ from the people of Ceredigion.”

Fears

In neighbouring Pembrokeshire, fears have been raised as patients at Withybush Hospital could be relocated to other hospitals in the health board area.

In the case of critical care, one option of three is detailed below:

Intensive care units kept at Bronglais and Glangwili. An enhanced care unit would be provided at Withybush and Prince Philip. Patients at Prince Philip or Withybush needing specialist critical care would be transferred to Glangwili.

At the May 29 meeting, Medical Director Mr Mark Henwood said: “No decisions have been made on the options presented, and there are currently no preferred solutions.

“The changes we are looking to make are to ensure we have safe, high-quality services and affordable healthcare in the future, and have at their heart the best interests of the people of west Wales and their patient experience.”

He added: “We want to listen to your concerns or potential impacts you think options may have, and your views on the future role of our hospitals. We also welcome any alternative options or ideas you may have.”

Following consultation, the proposals will be further discussed at a future health board meeting, expected to be held in November of this year.

Public drop-in events are being held throughout the region over June and July.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

