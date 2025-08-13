BBC apologises to Jenrick over suggestions he is xenophobic in Radio 4 broadcast

The BBC has apologised to Robert Jenrick after a refugee charity boss suggested the shadow justice secretary is xenophobic during Radio 4’s Today programme.

Mr Jenrick has accused the broadcaster of smearing “millions of worried citizens as ‘xenophobic’ for their completely understandable fears”.

While appearing on the radio on Wednesday, Krish Kandiah, a director of Sanctuary Foundation, claimed Mr Jenrick had increased “fear of the stranger” among people.

Mr Kandiah added: “The technical name for this is xenophobia.

“All phobias are by definition irrational. Nevertheless, they have a huge impact.

“Over the past year, xenophobia has fuelled angry protests outside hotels housing asylum seekers, deepening divisions in our communities.”

Thought for the Day

In a letter to the Conservative MP, the broadcaster’s head of editorial standards Roger Mahony said the comments “went beyond” what is expected of its Thought For The Day segment.

Mr Mahony said: “I have concluded that, while its reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective is broadly in line with expectations of Thought For The Day, some of the language it used went beyond that.

“I have asked for the two references to xenophobia to be edited from the programme on BBC Sounds. Please accept my apology for their original inclusion.”

The content has since been removed from the programme on BBC Sounds.

Mr Jenrick said: “Illegal migration is obviously fuelling crime and the public are right to be concerned about it.

“It’s extremely disappointing the BBC thought it was acceptable to smear millions of worried citizens as ‘xenophobic’ for their completely understandable fears about undocumented men entering illegally.”

A series of protests have been held outside the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex, over recent weeks after an asylum seeker was accused of attempting to kiss a 14-year-old girl.

Sexual assault

Hadush Gerberslasie Kebatu, 38, denies the charges of sexual assault and is due to stand trial this month.

In a statement, the BBC said: “During this episode of Thought For The Day, criticism was made of recent comments by shadow secretary of state for justice Robert Jenrick, about hotels housing asylum seekers.

“While the programme’s reflection on fear in society from a faith perspective was broadly in line with expectations of Thought For The Day, some of the language used went beyond that and we apologise for its inclusion.

“It has been removed from the version on BBC Sounds.”

