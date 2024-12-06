BBC bosses say it will not ‘tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect’
The BBC will not “tolerate behaviour that falls below the standards we expect” and will continue to champion “a culture that is kind, inclusive and respectful”, bosses have said.
In the message sent to staff by the corporation’s director-general Tim Davie, and Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer, on Friday, they further said that they would be supporting Banijay UK, the producers of MasterChef, with their investigation and added: “It is critical that every part of the BBC upholds our values including where companies are working with us”.
The message, seen by the PA news agency, comes amid claims made against MasterChef host Gregg Wallace, who has stepped away from hosting the cooking show as allegations of misconduct are investigated by Banijay UK.
“Demanding week”
“We know that speaking out takes courage; we want to assure you we will always listen and take your concerns seriously. We will follow up on any allegations that are presented to us in line with our established complaints and whistleblowing procedures.”
Schedule change
It further added that the BBC is working with unions and bodies like the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA) “to improve the experience for people working on productions, including freelancers”.
Apology
“These include multiple ways of reporting issues, including anonymously. HR contact details are promoted, and contributors are assigned a point of contact on set available to discuss any issues or concerns.”
