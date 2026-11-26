Nation.Cymru staff

Six teams of car enthusiasts will compete to buy, restore and sell classic cars in a new BBC series that will see them hunt for second-hand motors in Wales and return to test them on Welsh roads.

The six-part series, provisionally titled House of Cars, has been commissioned for BBC Two, BBC One Wales and iPlayer. Casting is due to begin soon, with filming scheduled to start in spring 2027. The presenter will be announced at a later date.

The competition will bring together teams from across the UK. In each challenge, they will be given the same brief and budget to buy a car in Wales before taking it back to their hometowns. They will then have three weeks to get it ready for sale.

With a fixed budget and a deadline, the teams will have to decide which jobs they can do themselves and which are worth paying for. The aim is to make the car more appealing to buyers while keeping a lid on what they spend getting it ready.

The teams will then return to Wales to put their cars through their paces on the road and see how their rivals have got on. At the studio, they will find out what buyers are prepared to pay and which team has won the challenge.

The BBC said more than 65,000 historic vehicles are registered in Wales, with nearly 35,000 officially off the road. The series will feature the kinds of cars viewers might remember learning to drive in or remember wanting to own.

House of Cars was developed by South Shore through Made in Wales: Factual Entertainment, an initiative run by BBC Cymru Wales, the BBC network and Creative Wales to develop programme ideas from Welsh production companies. South Shore will make the series from its Cardiff production base.

Friendly rivalry

Cal Turner, a BBC factual entertainment commissioning editor, said: “House of Cars will be a series full of humour, friendly rivalry and a real love of cars, set against some of the most beautiful backdrops in Wales.”

Sorelle Neil, commissioning editor at BBC Cymru Wales, said the series would show why Wales had become “the perfect place to give a pre-loved banger a whole new lease of life”.

Sam Grace, the series’ executive producer, said the commission was an opportunity for South Shore to build on its work in Cardiff. Each of the six episodes will run for an hour.

Car enthusiasts interested in taking part can email [email protected].