BBC Cymru Wales launches fund to find next generation of creators

A new BBC Cymru Wales initiative aims to uncover fresh factual entertainment ideas designed specifically for YouTube audiences aged 16 to 24.

The Format Fund, a new development initiative focused on “bold, original factual entertainment pilots”, will support five independent production companies.

Each successful applicant will receive £7,000 to create and develop an original pilot for digital platforms.

This initiative is designed to encourage creative risk-taking, exploring what the next generation of factual entertainment formats can look like in a digital-first landscape.

Rather than traditional television production models, BBC Cymru Wales is seeking ideas that embrace YouTube-native storytelling.

The broadcaster is looking for clear, engaging concepts, strong pacing, repeatable format mechanics, and visuals that immediately capture attention.

Nick Andrews, Head of Commissioning for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “As part of a busy summer of piloting and commissioning YouTube content of all shapes and sizes across scripted and unscripted we’re delighted to be heading into this super fun genre.

“We’d love to be in a world where we can scale up these fact-ent pilots into something for the whole of the BBC to enjoy – wishing everyone all the best as they get stuck into it.”

Successful concepts will have the opportunity to be developed further with BBC Cymru Wales, with the potential to scale into returning series for digital platforms and beyond.

The deadline for applications is midnight on Friday 3 July. For more information, visit: BBC Cymru Wales Television.