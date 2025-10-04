BBC Cymru Wales presenters join forces to raise money for BBC Children in Need

Glittering, albeit gruelling, challenges await household names from BBC Cymru Wales’ presenting team in this year’s BBC Children in Need fundraising campaign.

The big day falls on Friday 14 November, and ahead of it, Catrin Heledd, Behnaz Akhgar, Trystan Ellis-Morris, Emma Walford, and Derek Brockway are among those taking on some testing tasks.

Trystan and Emma’s 24-hour danceathon (BBC Radio Cymru)

Trystan Ellis-Morris and Emma Walford, two of BBC Radio Cymru’s well-loved Friday morning presenters, are making their Children in Need challenge debut this year – and they’ve set themselves quite the task.

On Thursday 13 November the duo will be stepping into a 24-hour danceathon.

‘Privilege’

Trystan Ellis-Morris said: “It’s a privilege to take part in the fundraising effort for BBC Children in Need, and I truly hope we’ll make a difference by helping to raise awareness and vital funds for this fantastic cause.”

“It’s difficult to know how to prepare – but I do know that wearing comfortable shoes will be key!”

Emma Walford added: “I’m nervous, but with Tryst by my side, music playing, and our listeners supporting us every step of the way, I believe we can do it.”

To keep spirits high, they’ll be joined in the Cardiff studio by some familiar faces, including BBC presenter Owain Wyn Evans, cast members from Pobol y Cwm and S4C’s Cyw programmes, Welsh pop band Cordia, as well as some local school pupils from in and around Cardiff.

The challenge will culminate on BBC Children in Need Day with a show-stopping finale, as they present their Friday morning show live from the dancefloor.

Listeners can follow the action across BBC Radio Cymru shows on Thursday and Friday, 13 and 14 November. The danceathon will also be livestreamed for 24 hours on BBC iPlayer.

Catrin Heledd and Behnaz Akhgar’s Three-Legged Race Challenge (BBC Radio Wales)

Stepping into another challenge will be BBC Radio Wales presenters, Catrin Heledd and Behnaz Akhgar. On 4 and 5 November, they will be taking part in the Thousand Miles Three-Legged Race challenge.

The presenters will undertake 12.5 miles each – 25 miles in total – in a team effort alongside colleagues from BBC Local Radio in England, BBC Radio Scotland, BBC Radio Ulster, and BBC Radio Foyle, contributing to a combined 1,000-mile walk.

Tethered to Catrin and Behnaz, and keeping them company every-step of the way, will be some BBC presenters and famous faces.

Blisters and bruises

Speaking about the task ahead, Catrin Heledd commented: “BBC Children in Need is an institution that we’ve all grown up with and I’m delighted to play a small part in such a big day.

“The challenge is one I’m looking forward to and hopefully I can smile through the blisters and the bruises, and we can have a great time whilst raising money for important causes across the country.”

Behnaz Akhgar, added: “I can never say no to Pudsey when a new challenge comes my way—and over my 24 years at the BBC, I’ve taken on quite a few!

“This year’s Three-Legged Race challenge will no doubt be just as gruelling as the others, but the thought of raising more money for BBC Children in Need makes it all worthwhile.”

Weatherman Walking for Children in Need (BBC One Wales)

Elsewhere, Derek Brockway will be in Ceredigion for a special episode of Weatherman Walking for Children in Need, as he walks from the heart of Lampeter into its stunning wooded countryside.

During his six-mile ramble, he will also celebrate some of the incredible work being done by charities and projects across Wales that are supported by BBC Children in Need.

Throughout the episode we will hear from organisations including YMCA, Swansea’s Young Carers support group; which offers children and young people the opportunity to step away from their responsibilities, have fun, and learn new skills.

We’ll also meet ‘Your Space (Marches)’; a North Wales based charity which offers autistic young people the opportunity to express themselves creatively through song, dance, and the arts whilst in a supportive environment, along with a range of charities and projects from across Wales.

The special episode of Weatherman Walking for Children in Need will TX mid-November on BBC One Wales and BBC iPlayer.

Garmon Rhys, BBC Cymru Wales Interim Director, said: “Year after year, we’re amazed by the incredible efforts of presenters, fundraisers and supporters for BBC Children in Need — and this year is no exception.

Our staff and presenters are taking on some demanding challenges this year. It won’t be easy for them, but it’s all for a tremendous cause — and we’ll be cheering them on every step of the way. Pob lwc!”