BBC Cymru Wales’ presenters to take on demanding challenges for charity

Nation.Cymru staff

Demanding challenges face BBC Cymru Wales’ presenting team for BBC Children in Need 2026, with presenters including Aleighcia Scott, Aled Hughes and more taking part in the fundraising.

The challenges will culminate on Friday 13 November to mark BBC Children in Need day.

BBC Radio Wales’ Aleighcia Scott is captaining a team of Radio Wales presenters who will take part in a Run for Pudsey challenge.

The presenters will attempt to cover the distance of a marathon – 26 miles – on a treadmill in the radio studio, all in one day.

Radio Wales will also feature some of the schools and organisations ‘Running for Pudsey’, sharing their stories and celebrating their fundraising efforts.

Scott said: “I am so pleased to be Team Captain for Radio Wales for this year’s BBC Children in Need challenge – they do incredible work so to be involved with something so special is wonderful! I’m a little nervous for the challenge, but excited to get my team together and on the treadmill! Let’s make a difference!”

The presenters’ efforts will take place on BBC Children in Need Day on Friday 13 November, and listeners can follow along across BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds.

Stepping up to a different challenge is BBC Radio Cymru’s Aled Hughes as he takes on an epic walk for BBC Children in Need. Aled will be attempting to walk 85 miles along the Teifi Valley Trail; from Strata Florida to Poppit Sands near Cardigan, and Pudsey has challenged him to complete all of this in just five days.

Hughes will start his challenge on Monday 9 November in Ystrad Fflur and the Cambria mountains, and will be hoping to finish on Friday 13 November on Poppit Sands beach.

And Radio Cymru will highlight schools and communities across Wales getting involved in the appeal.

Hughes said: “Gwneud môr a mynydd, that’s the title for our programme’s challenge this year and it perfectly describes what’s in front of us. Leaving the uplands of Ceredigion, crossing into Carmarthenshire before reaching Pembrokeshire and the sea, after 85 miles spent following the Tywi Valley, is challenging at any time.

“But the real challenge for us will be doing it all in five days, in the throes of November weather – and I’m really looking forward to seeing if we succeed, and to be supporting such an important cause!”

Listeners can accompany Hughes every step of the way as his challenge takes place from Monday 9 to Friday 13 November on BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds.

Alongside the challenges, audiences can also look forward to special programmes set to TX on BBC One Wales across November.

Sian Eleri’s Children in Need Road Trip will TX on BBC One Wales on Thursday 12 November, and will follow presenter Eleri as she travels around Wales to see the incredible work that BBC Children in Need does with young people right across the country.

Longest distance challenge

As well as this, BBC Radio 2 Early Breakfast presenter and proud Welshman Owain Wyn Evans will take on the station’s longest-distance challenge to date, cycling through all four UK nations from Monday 9th November and finishing in central Cardiff on Friday 13 November.

Listeners will be able to keep up with his journey on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds, alongside updates on the BBC Radio 2 website and social media channels. Audiences will also be able to watch the epic challenge on the programme Owain Wyn Evans: Four Nations Challenge for BBC Children in Need, which will TX on Friday 20 November on BBC One Wales and BBC One.

The BBC Children in Need 2026 Appeal show will broadcast live on Friday 13 November on BBC One and iPlayer.

Garmon Rhys, BBC Cymru Wales Interim Director, says: “We’re proud to support BBC Children in Need this year with an array of demanding challenges for our presenters.

“These challenges, alongside the phenomenal effort from fundraisers and supporters for BBC Children in Need, are vital in supporting significant charity projects across Wales and the UK. Together, we can continue to make a lasting impact across communities. Pob lwc everyone!”

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.