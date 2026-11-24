Martin Shipton

BBC director-general Matt Brittin has been challenged by Senedd Members about a cuts programme that, for the first time, proposes compulsory redundancies for BBC Wales journalists.

The challenge came during a meeting of the Senedd’s Culture, Communications, Cymraeg and Sport Committee, where Mr Brittin spoke about “tough choices” he said were unavoidable because of a huge drop in the broadcaster’s revenue.

A briefing note for the committee from the National Union of Journalists stated: “The BBC is implementing a programme of £500m annualised savings by 2028-29, which management says will require the loss of around 1,800-2,000 jobs across the corporation, approximately one in 10 posts.

“There will be 20 total job losses in Wales, with 18 voluntary redundancies across teams, removing significant institutional knowledge and reporting experience. There will also be two compulsory redundancies affecting the Culture Correspondent and Social Affairs Correspondent posts.

“The compulsory redundancies mark a critical red line for the NUJ. Chapel members are currently being balloted for potential industrial action.”

The briefing paper went on to state that while renewal of the BBC Charter and the corporation’s funding settlement remain matters for Westminster rather than the Senedd, decisions taken through the process will have significant consequences for audiences, journalism and public service broadcasting in Wales.

The paper added: “The Senedd therefore has an important role in making the case for Welsh audiences and democratic institutions during discussions about the BBC’s future.

“The NUJ is calling for a sustainable long-term funding settlement for the BBC, protection of local and regional journalism, greater independence from political interference, and government support for costs currently borne by the corporation, including the BBC World Service and free TV licences for eligible over-75s.

“Politics is losing an operational editor responsible for day-to-day production of Welsh political news, and a reporter. Management says it is taking steps to address gaps left by the redundancies. The concern, however, is that the team is already overstretched and relies heavily on staff goodwill, professional commitment and unsustainable workloads. There is a risk that fewer stories from the Senedd will be told at a time when devolved government responsibilities continue to grow.

“Management expects remaining newsroom staff to absorb Culture and Social Affairs portfolios without dedicated specialist resources.”

The paper also raised concerns about the impact of cuts on Welsh-language programming: “Radio Cymru and Newyddion S4C are the only daily news providers for Welsh-language television and radio. Removing established programmes such as Dros Ginio, Dros Frecwast and Ar y Marc undermines the BBC’s responsibility to serve Welsh-speaking audiences.

“Award-winning investigative journalism at Newyddion S4C is being delivered while further cuts are planned, creating uncertainty about future capacity.”

At the meeting, Mr Brittin and Garmon Rhys, the interim director of BBC Wales, were challenged about the cuts by Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies and Plaid Cymru MS Lis McLean.

Licence fee

Mr Brittin said: “Because of the accelerating shift in licence fee payment, in other words, fewer people paying the licence fee, we found ourselves in a position where we’ve had to make £500m worth of savings on the BBC budgets over the next two years. That’s a very, very sizeable amount.

“The teams have been asked to find ways that minimise audience impact, but we can’t avoid a level of audience impact.

“So we’ve had to make decisions at a station or service level or a show level that are sometimes difficult, because I think there isn’t a show which doesn’t have its fans on the BBC. Making those choices is difficult.”

‘Challenging’

Mr Rhys said: “Yes, it has been challenging, and we are listening to the concerns expressed by audiences and groups in response to the changes.

“But in a similar way to the BBC as a whole, we’ve seen a reduction in our income in real terms of around a quarter in this Charter period [since January 2017]. And that involves a reduction in our budget for next year of around £9m. That does involve difficult choices.

“We deliver a unique service to Welsh-language audiences. But Radio Wales also delivers a unique speech-led service for English-language audiences. And we fund the only full-time professional symphony orchestra in Wales.

“So in that context, it is impossible to ring-fence any departments, because that would only increase the burden on other unique services.

“We have seen an increase in Radio Cymru’s reach of 16% over the last decade. We are very proud of that, and the creation of Radio Cymru 2 has been part of that success.

“In looking at these changes, we have aimed to preserve content that delivers the greatest value to audiences, and maintaining that reach, but also continuing to prioritise investment in services where audiences increasingly choose to consume content. So, for example, protecting our investment in digital platforms and podcasts.

“But I recognise the concern. And it takes us back to that fundamental question of our funding model and the need to reform that model to ensure that we are able to continue to deliver to audiences in Wales.”