Ella Groves , ICNN Senedd Reporter

Further cuts to BBC services in Wales are “unavoidable”, the broadcaster’s Director General has warned Senedd members, as he called for the £180-a-year TV licence fee, which funds the corporation, to be modernised.

Matt Brittin, who took up his post in May, told the Senedd’s culture committee on Monday November 23 that changing viewing habits mean the current funding model needs to be updated by the UK Government.

Appearing alongside BBC Wales interim director Garmon Rhys and non-executive director Michael Plaut, former Google executive Mr Brittin faced questions from MSs on the licence fee’s value for money and the future of Welsh-language broadcasting.

Their appearance follows September’s announcement that BBC Wales would shed a total of 58 jobs out of a total of 680 as part of a wider £500 million package of cuts across the corporation.

Mr Brittin has previously described the licence fee as a “busted flush” and “yesterday’s model”.

Pointing this out, Welsh Conservative MS Paul Davies, who represents Ceredigion Penfro, asked why households should continue to pay £180 a year if the system “isn’t fit for purpose”.

“The licence fee was predicated on watching broadcast television and then extended to iPlayer, but we’re all watching in all kinds of different ways and listening in all kinds of different ways”, Mr Brittin told members.

He argued: “Because audience consumption patterns are changing so much, if you want a well-funded public service broadcast sector then you need to look at a modernisation of the funding model”.

But despite a changing media landscape, the Director General said, public service broadcasting remains a “powerhouse of the creative industries”. He claimed that for every £1 of licence fee money spent, it is worth £3.50 to the UK’s economy.

He said a funding model must be “sustainable, sufficient, and simple”, but that reforming the system was a decision resting with Westminster, as part of the upcoming BBC Charter Review.

Welsh Language Media

As a result of the cuts announced in September, a swathe of Welsh language programming will be axed from BBC Radio Cymru – including the 35-year-old football discussion programme Ar y Marc.

Mr Davies warned that scaling back output risks “diminishing the breadth of Welsh-language journalism, political debate and sporting coverage”.

BBC Wales interim director Garmon Rhys said a significant reduction in income meant it was “impossible to ringfence any department”.

He said: “All the services that BBC Wales delivers are unique. Radio Cymru delivers a unique service to Welsh language audiences, but Radio Wales also delivers a unique speech-led service for English language audiences.

“We fund the only full-time professional symphony orchestra in Wales. In that context it is impossible to ringfence any department because that would only increase the burden on other unique services.”

Committee co-chair Lis McLean challenged Mr Brittin’s understanding of how cuts affecting Welsh-medium broadcasting had a different impact than similar cuts to English-language programmes.

She said: “If you look back historically people have had to fight – they’ve had to go to prison in order to retain Welsh medium broadcasting in Wales. The Welsh language is part of who we are and what we are.

“It’s very important that we protect the Welsh language, but also promote the Welsh language for the future to secure its growth. Any cuts to Welsh medium broadcasting will be particularly damaging for us and our language and culture here in Wales.”

The Director General said he recognised the “centrality” of the Welsh language, but admitted cuts across BBC services were “unavoidable”.

But he told members the BBC should be focussing more on how the organisation reaches and engages with people – citing the corporation’s core values of informing, educating and entertaining.

He said: “The best thing that you can do in order to assist us is to help to make the case for funding reform and then to continue to hold us accountable in the way that you do for the services in Wales.”