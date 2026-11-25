Nation.Cymru Staff A new BBC documentary will follow Michael Sheen’s efforts to establish a national theatre for Wales after its predecessor lost its funding. Michael Sheen: A Stage for Wales follows the Port Talbot-born actor as he establishes the Welsh National Theatre, taking viewers behind the scenes of its first major productions.

In January 2025, Sheen announced his vision to build a national theatre that celebrates Welsh stories, communities and creative talent, and that he would be personally funding the venture from the outset, as well as taking on the role of artistic director.

Although he had never run a theatre company before, he knew he could draw on a network of Welsh writers, actors, producers and designers to help bring his vision to life. He pledged that in its very first year, this group would establish the organisation, secure its future and stage its first major production.

Filmed over two years with exclusive behind-the-scenes access, the documentary follows the highs and lows as Sheen reimagines what a national theatre can be, attempting to build a new national institution from the ground up. With limited public funding, no offices and only a small team working pro bono, the clock is ticking to turn the idea into reality.

Along the way, we meet some of his closest collaborators, including Rakie Ayola, Matthew Rhys, Russell T Davies, and follow the company as it stages its first production, a new version of Thornton Wilder’s Our Town in Swansea, leading up to the opening night of Owain & Henry at the Wales Millennium Centre.