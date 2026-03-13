BBC Freeview switch-off proposal risks leaving rural communities behind, says Countryside Alliance

Rural communities risk being left behind following the latest controversial proposal from the BBC, the Countryside Alliance has warned.

The BBC has proposed switching off Freeview (digital terrestrial television) by the mid-2030s.

This means households would need a high-speed broadband subscription to access BBC channels, potentially costing them hundreds of pounds per year.

The Countryside Alliance has stressed that, for many people living in rural communities, television is more than just entertainment: it is a vital lifeline for news, information, and connection – particularly for older residents or those who may feel isolated.

While there has been progress in improving rural broadband, there are still areas where connectivity is unreliable or too slow to support streaming.

Sarah Lee, Director of Policy and Campaigns at the Countryside Alliance, commented: “Television is a crucial source of information and connection for many people in the countryside.

“Any move to an internet-only service before fast broadband is available to all rural households risks leaving communities behind.

“The Countryside Alliance want to hear directly from rural people, so that we can make sure the government understands the real impact before any decisions are made. Please help us stand up for the countryside by answering our survey.”

The Countryside Alliance is seeking to gather evidence about the importance of Freeview television for rural people, and has launched a survey, which you can answer here.