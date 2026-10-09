BBC Horizons open applications for Launchpad Fund 2026

Amelia Jones

BBC Horizons has opened applications for its 2026 Launchpad Fund, offering awards of up to £2,000 to help emerging artists, bands and independent record labels in Wales take the next step in their music careers.

Part of Horizons, a partnership between BBC Cymru Wales and Arts Council of Wales, the fund provides financial support to original music-makers at a crucial stage in their development.

It aims to help artists who have begun attracting interest from audiences and the music industry but need funding to expand their reach and fulfil their potential.

Artists and bands based in Wales, as well as Wales-based record labels, can apply, although all funded activity must focus on the artist. The fund supports original music across non-classical genres.

Funding can be used for activities that help artists progress their careers, with applicants required to explain how much money they need, what it will be spent on, what the funding will enable them to do and how it will benefit their career. They must also explain why now is the right time for the activity.

Horizons is also encouraging applications that reflect the diversity of Wales’ music scene, particularly welcoming submissions from disabled applicants and artists from the global majority.

The 2025 fund shared £60,000 between 34 artists and independent labels. Previous recipients include Cardiff-based artist LUVLY, known for blending Afrocentric rhythms with contemporary beats, and Welsh rock band Bau Cat.

The fund is designed to help musicians develop their skills, record new music, promote releases and create opportunities to perform and reach new audiences.

Applicants are encouraged to provide realistic budgets, as funding decisions will consider value for money and whether the proposed activity is appropriate for the artist’s stage of development.

Horizons, also known as Gorwelion, continues to champion original music from Wales and help emerging talent build sustainable careers.

Further information about eligibility and how to apply is available through Horizons’ official channels.

Application close 23:59 on 6 November. They have asked if you can submit no longer than two weeks before the deadline.

You can apply here.

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