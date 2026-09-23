BBC presenter announced for major new TV role

Amelia Jones

A much-loved Welsh presenter is set to take on a major new role at the BBC.

The One Show host Alex Jones has revealed she will be part of the presenting team for BBC Children In Need for the first time this November.

Born in Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, Jones is a fluent Welsh speaker who started her broadcasting career as a researcher and presenter on S4C.

In 2010, Jones was announced as the new female co-host on The One Show, replacing Christine Bleakley.

Now, she will swap the One Show sofa for one of the BBC’s biggest charity television events as she joins this year’s Children in Need presenting team.

The annual appeal brings together celebrities, communities, schools and organisations across the UK to raise money for children and young people, supporting projects that help them overcome challenges and reach their potential.

For Jones, the cause is particularly familiar. Through The One Show’s Challenge Squad, she has already helped shine a spotlight on some of the projects and people supported by BBC Children in Need.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC Children in Need (@bbccin)

Talking about the news, Jones said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be joining this year’s BBC Children In Need presenting team.

“Every year the appeal shines a light on the incredible projects and people making a real difference to children and young people across the UK.

“It’s something that we champion through the Challenge Squad on The One Show and it’s a privilege to help tell those stories.

“At a time when so many young people are facing challenges, the support funded by BBC Children In Need has never been more important.”

This year’s appeal is also bringing plenty of new and unusual ways for the public to get involved. The 2026 campaign is centred around the number 26, with fundraisers encouraged to create their own challenges around the number – from baking 26 cakes to taking on 26 miles.

There is also a new Run with Pudsey challenge, with Joe Wicks encouraging people to walk, run or roll two miles a day for two weeks, while families can take part in a Pudsey-themed nature scavenger hunt. Even the iconic Pudsey Bear is doing something different this year, as will speak for the first time.

Emma Bunton has also designed this year’s official Children in Need T-shirt, inspired by the colourful, playful style of the 1990s and the Spice Girls.

You can watch BBC’s Children In Need on November 13 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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