BBC presenter reveals how iconic Welsh attraction inspired his career

Nation.Cymru Staff

BBC presenter Jason Mohammad has revealed how a childhood visit to a Welsh science discovery centre helped inspire his broadcasting career, as the attraction celebrates its 40th anniversary with a new film.

In a short film to mark 40 years of Techniquest, which opened on 13 November 1986, the broadcaster shared that he first tried out being a newsreader at the original Techniquest site in the late 1980s.

The film documents the educational charity’s impact on young people across Wales and highlights the many careers that have been sparked by experiences at Techniquest, the UK’s first purpose-built science discovery centre.

Mohammad introduces the film outside a branch of Burger King opposite Cardiff Castle, where the original Techniquest was based as part of a former British Gas showroom.

He reflects: “It was in this building, when Techniquest was here, they had a ‘have a go at being a newsreader’ exhibit. And I remember reading the news as a child and thinking, ‘That’s the industry I want to work in’.”

The film also goes on to feature Liz Avery, Head of Astronomy at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, Rhodri Jones, Head of Technology at CERN in Geneva, and Hannah Joshua, a Tony Award-winning special effects artist.

Sharing their personal stories, each credits their childhood experiences at Techniquest with igniting a passion for science and influencing their careers.

Hannah, who also got married at Techniquest, said: “I credit a whole childhood of going to Techniquest with being a science journalist and then going into electronics and special effects forHarry Potter and the Cursed Child and for the new Stranger Things stage show.

“We opened in New York last year and the special effects team won a Tony Award – I think Techniquest can definitely credit themselves with having a hand in that!”

The 16-minute film also charts the science discovery centre’s 40-year history, from founder Professor John Beetlestone’s original idea of making science fun and accessible for everyone.

It also details the wide range of science engagement work that Techniquest delivers with schools, communities and families that has helped them reach over 7 million people.

Sue Wardle, Techniquest CEO said: “The impact achieved over the past four decades demonstrates what is possible when ambition is matched by investment.

“Although our Welsh Government revenue funding ended last financial year, there is considerable opportunity to extend our reach further and deepen our contribution to Wales’s future skills, educational and environmental priorities.”

Daniel O’Toole, Techniquest Chair of Trustees said: “Techniquest has a practical contribution to make alongside schools, colleges, universities and employers.

“A young person reluctant to put their hand up in class might be the first to try an experiment here. Someone who thinks science isn’t for them might discover they love working out how something works. And once that curiosity is sparked, there is a reason to keep going.

“However, it saddens me that in our 40th anniversary year, Welsh Government investment is no longer in place. For the first time in over three decades, without any public financial support, securing a sustainable future for Techniquest is a real challenge.

“We are actively developing partnerships, growing commercial income and making every pound count, while inviting support to help us write the next chapter together.”

The Techniquest at 40 short film is available to watch now on Techniquest’s site here.