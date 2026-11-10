BBC presenter sustains injury on second day of Children in Need challenge

Nation.Cymru staff

A Welsh broadcaster has revealed he is already suffering from an injury as he continues his gruelling 400-mile cycling challenge for BBC Children in Need.

Owain Wyn Evans is taking on the longest distance ever covered in a Radio 2 fundraising challenge, cycling almost 400 miles over five days across Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

Starting in Glasgow on Monday, November 9, the challenge will see Owain tackle some of the UK’s most challenging terrain before reaching its finish line in Cardiff on Friday, November 13.

But the demanding journey appears to be taking its toll, with Owain revealing he had developed a painful knee during the first two days of the ride.

Speaking live to BBC Breakfast presenters Jon Kay and Emma Vardy on Tuesday, November 10, he admitted his legs were holding up but his knee was causing concern.

He said: “The legs are alright, Emma. I have got a bit of a dodgy knee today. This happened last night, because we did a really steep climb just before we got to the ferry port.

“We’re actually on one of our climbs today now, the first of the really long climbs. So, the legs are okay, but at the moment, the knee, actually, the knee is not okay.”

When asked whether the injury was causing him pain, Owain joked that he was “the definition of all the gear, no idea,” admitting the 400-mile challenge was a huge undertaking given he had not cycled since he was 14.

Despite the setback, the broadcaster said the support he had received from members of the public had been incredible, with people cheering him on from the roadside and donating to the cause.

He admitted he expected more aches and injuries as the challenge continued but remained determined to reach Cardiff later this week.

You can follow his journey here.