BBC Radio Cymru’s Rhys Mwyn to present three outstanding Welsh acts at Llangollen International Eisteddfod

BBC Radio Cymru’s Rhys Mwyn is set to host three extraordinary Welsh music acts in thrilling live performances at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod.

The outdoor event will happen before BRIT Award-winning and Grammy-nominated KT Tunstall takes to the pavilion stage to perform her iconic debut album Eye to the Telescope in its entirety, with orchestra for the first time ever.

Taking place on Thursday 10 July, from 16:30 to 19:00, the event – “Rhys Mwyn yn Cyflwyno / Rhys Mwyn Presents” will feature the phenomenal talents of Pedair, Mared, and Buddug – three standout names in contemporary Welsh music.

Talent

Pedair, draws on the talents of four of Wales’ most prominent and award-winning folk artists and blends traditional Welsh influences with modern sounds, creating a fusion that resonates with both younger and older audiences.

Mared, known for her powerful vocals and emotional depth, is making waves with her intricate storytelling, often reflecting the Welsh landscape and culture in her lyrics.

Buddug, with her distinct voice and innovative approach, effortlessly bridges the gap between folk, pop, and electronic music, becoming a pioneering force in Welsh-language music.

Together, these artists are pushing boundaries and elevating Welsh music to new heights, earning recognition both in Wales and internationally.

Rhys Mwyn is renowned for his pioneering role in Welsh-language music and his popular Monday evening show on BBC Radio Cymru, has long championed Welsh artists.

He said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to present such incredible Welsh talent for this event. Pedair, Mared, Buddug are pushing boundaries and bringing fresh energy to the Welsh music scene, and it’s truly inspiring to see how far they’ve come.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to link up with the Llangollen Eisteddfod, a festival that has long been a cornerstone of our cultural celebration. I’m excited to be part of this. I can’t wait to present these three outstanding artists on what is expected to be one of the busiest days at the Llangollen Eisteddfod.”

‘Delighted’

Morgan Thomas, a Trustee of the International Eisteddfod said: “We are delighted to partner with Rhys Mwyn and BBC Radio Cymru for this event.

“Rhys’s deep-rooted passion for Welsh music and his unwavering support for emerging artists make him an invaluable ally in our mission to celebrate and promote our culture to the world.

“This collaboration enriches our festival, bringing a fresh perspective and broadening our reach to audiences both locally and beyond.”

This bilingual event invites audiences in a vibrant celebration of Welsh culture, language, and musical creativity.

Entry is £5, with free admission for KT Tunstall ticket holders.

A full bar and food will be available, making it the perfect pre-show celebration before the main evening concert featuring the legendary KT Tunstall with the Absolute Orchestra.

Supported by BBC Radio Cymru, the Arts Council of Wales, and Visit Wales, this event promises an unforgettable evening of music and atmosphere in the heart of one of Wales’ most iconic festivals.

For tickets and more information, click here.

