BBC reporters cannot wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts in newsroom – Tim Davie

BBC journalists cannot wear a T-shirt supporting anti-racist movement Black Lives Matter in the corporation’s newsroom, BBC director-general Tim Davie has said.

Mr Davie, 58, said the BBC stood against racism but it was “not appropriate for a journalist who may be covering that issue to be campaigning in that way”.

He was speaking at the Sunday Times Culture Interview Forum at the Cheltenham Literature Festival.

Impartiality

Speaking about diversity and impartiality at the BBC, Mr Davie said: “I feel very, very strongly that if you walk into the BBC newsroom, you cannot be holding a Kamala Harris mug when you come to the election, no way, that’s not even acceptable.

“You cannot have any assumption about where people are politically, you leave it at the door, and your religion is journalism in the BBC, and I tell you, the problem I’ve got is people react quite chemically to that.

“So you can’t come into the newsroom with a Black Lives Matter T-shirt on, we stand absolutely firmly against racism in any form.

“I find some of the hatred in society at the moment utterly abhorrent, personally, really upsetting, but that is a campaign that has politicised objectives, therefore it is not appropriate for a journalist who may be covering that issue to be campaigning in that way.

“And for some people joining the BBC, that is a very difficult thing to accept, and it has not been an easy thing to get done this, and we wrestle with it every day.”

Priority

Earlier in the interview, Mr Davie said his “number one priority” was “trying to navigate a course where you are impartial” and that required “elements of diversity”, adding that “socioeconomic diversity” was something that “hadn’t (been) talked about enough”.

He added: “It is absolutely a big battle, and I’m getting questions, ‘why are you giving a voice to Reform?’, ‘why are you doing this?’, we’re not giving a voice, we’re covering, covering what people are interested in, covering the reality of what people feel.”

Mr Davie was also asked whether he felt safe when he had been “shouted at” and people had “come into (his) personal space”.

He said: “It’s not for the faint-hearted, these jobs in public life now, I mean, they are really quite demanding. I’m no great Californian hippie, but you have to look after yourself, you really have to.”