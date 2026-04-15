BBC reveals plans to cut 2,000 jobs in biggest downsize in 15 years

The BBC is to cut 2,000 jobs as it tries to reduce costs by 10% over the next three years, sources said.

Employees were told the news of redundancies during an all-staff call at 3pm on Wednesday, the Press Association understands.

The cuts, which mark the biggest round of BBC job cuts in almost 15 years, are being set in motion as former Google boss Matt Brittin prepares to take over as director-general next month.

The Corporation also recently revealed plans to drastically reduce the team behind the coverage of national occasions, such as royal events and State funerals to one member of staff and freelancers.

The BBC has previously said: “Over the last three years we have delivered more than a half a billion pounds worth of savings, much of which we’ve been able to reinvest into our output across the BBC.

“In a rapidly changing media market, we continue to face substantial financial pressures. As a result we expect to make further savings over the next three years of around 10% of our costs.

“This is about the BBC becoming more productive and prioritising our offer to audiences to ensure we’re providing the best value for money, both now and in the future.”