BBC to axe wildlife series featuring Iolo Williams after 14 years

Amelia Jones

BBC wildlife series, featuring Welsh presenter Iolo Williams, has been cancelled after 14 years as part of the broadcaster’s latest commissioning changes.

Winterwatch, which explored British wildlife during the winter months, was fronted by Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Anglesey-born Iolo Williams, who joined the presenting team in 2019.

It showcased various aspects of British wildlife during the harsher, colder months, with its live video feeds and thermal cameras capturing creatures in the wild.

The show has also showcased Welsh locations, including Tŷ Canol National Nature Reserve in Pembrokeshire, a magical and ancient woodland filled with mosses and lichens.

Additionally, Williams broadcasted from The Centre for Alternative Technology near Machynlleth during the 2021 series.

The show also frequently used smaller filming spots across the varied habitats of Pembrokeshire to capture pre-recorded stories about local wildlife.

The decision forms part of the BBC’s recently announced “evolving commissioning strategy”, which has seen a number of programmes dropped as the broadcaster reshapes its factual output.

Jack Bootle, Head of Commissioning, Specialist Factual, said: “Nature never stops – and neither should we.

“Every week, Naturewatch will give Springwatch fans – and all wildlife lovers – a new way to stay connected to the natural world, whether that’s on TV, iPlayer or Sounds.

“The BBC is committed to celebrating British nature across all our platforms, and we hope this new series will encourage audiences to fall in love with the natural world around them.

He continued: “By expanding the Watches brand, we are making the BBC’s brilliant Natural History content even more accessible.”

Fan reaction

Fans of Winterwatch have shared their sadness, with some urging the BBC to reconsider. One commented: “The further we drift away from nature, the more we won’t care when it’s destroyed.”

Another added: “OH NO. I LOVE THIS PROGRAM!”

It has also been confirmed that Springwatch will return in May 2027 for three weeks.

Instead of Winterwatch, a new video podcast, with the working title Naturewatch, is coming to BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sounds.

Launching this autumn, it will provide a regular round-up of the biggest British nature stories every week.

It will celebrate seasonal wildlife moments, explore nature news, talk to experts, and share remarkable animal sightings from across the UK.

Each weekly episode will be accompanied by a special audio-only Q&A programme, exclusive to BBC Sounds, where hosts will answer audience questions about the natural world.