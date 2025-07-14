BBC to broadcast over 50 hours from Royal Welsh Show 2025

The countdown is on for Wales’s largest agricultural event, The Royal Welsh Show, which begins on Monday, 21 July. The BBC will be there broadcasting over 50 hours of coverage from the Show, as well as plenty of online content.

The four-day annual event, which takes place this year from Monday 21 July to Thursday 24 July at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells will see BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Wales News Online and BBC Cymru Fyw bringing the sights and sounds of the Show to audiences at home. Presenters will be broadcasting from across the Showground including the Gwledd Stage in the Welsh Food Village.

Those attending the Royal Welsh Show can visit the BBC Pavilion which is offering a range of activities for all ages. Situated opposite the main ring there will be a silent disco with playlists from Radio Cymru 2 and Radio Wales and a chance to hone those commentating skills with the BBC commentary simulator.

Foremost event

Garmon Rhys, Director, BBC Cymru Wales said: “The Royal Welsh is one of Wales’s foremost annual events and this year the BBC’s programmes and services will broadcast more than 50 hours of content from Llanelwedd across the week for audiences wherever they are.

“Join us for coverage of all the action on radio, television and online. And to those visiting the Show, don’t forget to visit the BBC Pavilion – we can’t wait to see you. ”

The BBC’s output and coverage will include:

Radio

BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru will be broadcasting live from the event during the week. BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today will also be broadcasting from the Show.

Radio Wales Breakfast’s James Williams will be live between 7am and 9am every morning with Jason Mohammad bringing Radio Wales’s Phone-In (12-2pm) live from the event on Wednesday. The Drive programme will look back on the day’s activities, summarising the main events every day.

BBC Radio Cymru’s Dros Frecwast will broadcast live each morning (7-9am), followed by Shân Cothi taking her Bore Cothi show out and about the Showground every day from 11am to 1pm. The Post Prynhawn (5-6pm) team will start the week at the Show, broadcasting on Monday evening and Troi’r Tir (6-7pm) Monday to Wednesday.

Some of Wales’s best loved presenters will be broadcasting from the Gwledd Stage, situated in the Welsh Food Village. Eleri Sion, Owen Money, Lois Cernyw, and Robin Morgan will be broadcasting to the nation as well as entertaining those taking advantage of what the Food Village has to offer. Radio Cymru’s Marc Griffiths will also be there and he’ll be joined by special guests and Horizons artists throughout the week including Y Llais winner and Taran front-woman, Rose Datta on Monday (between 2pm and 5pm).

Fans of Terry Walton’s Plotcast on BBC Sounds can catch a glimpse of the gardening guru for an exclusive session at DySgubor in the Horticulture Village on Thursday from 1pm. And on Wednesday (3 – 4pm), join Charlotte Smith for a special recording of BBC Radio 4’s Farming Today and a Farming Today This Week special from the DySgubor area.

BBC Wales Today

BBC Wales Today’s Nick Servini will be broadcasting each evening from Llanelwedd, with a special Wales Today programme from the Royal Welsh Show airing at 8pm on Friday 25 July with Nick, Derek Brockway and Catrin Haf Jones.

Online

BBC Wales News online and BBC Cymru Fyw will be providing coverage from the showground throughout the week.

What’s On at the BBC Pavilion

For those visiting the Show, the BBC Pavilion, opposite the main ring, offers something for guests of all ages, including:

• For Show-goers looking to escape the hustle and bustle, there’s a chance to join the BBC Sounds Silent Disco with playlists from Radio Cymru 2 and Radio Wales

• To coincide with a summer of fantastic women’s sport, including the Euros and Rugby World Cup, guests can hone their commentary skills courtesy of the BBC’s commentary machine complete with iconic Welsh sporting clips from rugby, football and athletics.

• Ever wondered how the BBC’s Children in Need supports charities across Wales? Take a look at the infographic showing how BBC Children in Need funding supports communities across Wales.

Horizons/Gorwelion

Horizons/Gorwelion, the BBC Cymru Wales and Arts Council funded project, will present sessions each day from a variety of artists, live from the Gwledd Stage in the Welsh Food Village, including performances from Taran, Morgan Elwy, Rhiannon O’Connor, Aeron Pughe and five-piece band Mynadd from Bala.

