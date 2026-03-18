BBC Wales announces Sennedd election coverage plan

BBC Cymru Wales has announced plans for its coverage of the 2026 Senedd Election.

The comprehensive coverage in English and in Welsh will offer trusted, impartial coverage for all. This will include debates, breaking news, in-depth interviews, analysis and expert opinion on all services and devices ahead of polling day on Thursday 7 May.

With 16 to 17-year-olds heading to the polls and with a new electoral system, BBC Cymru Wales will have content explaining how to cast your vote. There will also be reels on BBC Wales’ social channels with content aimed at a younger audience.

Emphasis will be placed on attracting younger people through vertical video, and treatment will be tailored to suit social platforms. This will include rapid fire Leader Q&As, Explainer and Verify fact check reels, and minute manifestos.

Delyth Isaac, BBC Wales Head of News and Current Affairs, says: “Welsh voters are our number one priority in this election. Our job in the run-up to polling day is to ensure they have all the information they need to make their choice come 7 May.

“In planning our coverage and programmes we take account of the key issues and questions, giving centre stage to the main topics and themes that voters tell us matter to them. Our teams are getting out into communities across Wales, reporting on the ground, listening to voters, getting to grips with the local issues and holding politicians to account.

“We’ll be creating spaces for open debate and discussion on the policies that shape everyday lives, ensuring all voices are heard and respected. And our content will be shared in clear, accessible ways across multiple formats with coverage across online, radio and TV, so that every voter understands how their vote counts.

“And as the polls close, our comprehensive election results service will bring all the latest news, views and reaction as results are announced from each constituency – following every twist and turn.”

Election debates and Q&A programmes

The BBC is planning several live debates and Q&As from communities across Wales, starting this month up until the election in early May, allowing the public to have their say and question politicians.

On Tuesday 17 March, Nick Servini hosted the Your Voice Live Debate from Wrexham, where a panel of politicians from Welsh Labour, Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and Wales Green Party answered questions from the audience. This is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

In April, there will be two Your Voice Live: Ask the Leader programmes coming live from the north and south of Wales. Party leaders from Welsh Labour, Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and Wales Green Party will take it in turns to answer questions from an invited audience.

Your Voice Live: Ask the Leader, coming live from Haverfordwest will broadcast on Wednesday 8 April at 8pm on BBC One Wales, and Your Voice Live: Ask the Leader live from Llandudno will broadcast on Wednesday 15 April at 8pm on BBC One Wales. Both programmes will also be available live on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Sounds.

On Tuesday 28 April, join Bethan Rhys Roberts for the Your Voice Live: Election 2026 – The Leaders’ Debate. Leaders from Welsh Labour, Welsh Conservatives, Plaid Cymru, Welsh Liberal Democrats, Reform UK and Wales Green Party will be answering questions in front of a studio audience in Cardiff. This will TX at 8pm on BBC One Wales.

Alongside the series of programmes, live news pages will run on BBC News Online offering analysis, fact checking and reaction.

There will also be special editions of Walescast available on BBC Sounds, providing fresh post-debate analysis.

Online and Digital

BBC Wales News Online and Cymru Fyw will be providing comprehensive coverage online and on social media platforms across the whole of the election period, offering a range of in-depth features and digestible reads. Coverage will include policy analysis, constituency digests, manifesto guides, leader profiles and Q&As, explainers and BBC Verify fact checks, as well as reactions to any election breaking news.

The BBC Wales investigations team will be examining disinformation and how the election plays out on social media.

And select BBC Wales election content will be available on the BBC Politics YouTube channel.

BBC Radio and BBC Sounds

In the run-up to, and following the election, presenters from BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru will be bringing audiences the latest news stories, expert analysis, and voices from communities across Wales. Coverage will feature on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast and the station’s Drive show, as well as Dros Frecwast, Dros Ginio and Post Prynhawn on BBC Radio Cymru.

There will also be special editions of the Walescast and Gwleidydda podcasts available on BBC Sounds, offering in-depth analysis throughout the campaign period.

Results coverage

BBC Wales reporters will be at all declarations across the country for the Friday results, with Political Editor Gareth Lewis playing a key role throughout the campaign and results day, providing expert analysis and interviews with key politicians.

As the counting starts, BBC News Online and Cymru Fyw Live pages will follow every twist and turn, bringing the drama of election results day. BBC Wales journalists will be reporting live from the counts, providing on-the-ground analysis and reaction from the winners and losers.

There will be special results programmes across BBC One Wales and S4C on results day, providing the analysis as the picture emerges and accompanied by state-of-the-art graphics to demonstrate key explainers. Join Nick Servini on BBC One Wales for Election Wales 2026 and Bethan Rhys Roberts and Rhodri Llywelyn will be keeping S4C viewers across all the action on Etholiad Senedd 2026.

James Williams and Dot Davies will present the results programme on BBC Radio Wales, and listeners can join Dewi Llwyd and Kate Crockett on BBC Radio Cymru.

On BBC One Wales, Politics Wales will broadcast special extended programmes during the election campaign and will also air an hour long special on Sunday, 10 May, analysing the results.

BBC News services across the UK will also be covering the election, both in the run up to polling and the results day, including news reports, digital coverage and special debates.

BBC Bitesize

BBC Bitesize are producing a series of explainer videos aimed at 14–16-year-olds. The series of five videos will be produced bilingually, and will appear on news and Bitesize platforms, including social.

S4C

Newyddion S4C will be visiting Welsh constituencies up until polling day, and Newyddion Ni will bring the campaign alive with informative information for children.

On Thursday 23 April there will be a special election debate, Y Ddadl Fawr, airing on S4C, BBC Radio Cymru and BBC Sounds from 8pm. Co-produced by BBC Cymru Wales and Tinopolis, and presented by Bethan Rhys Roberts, the programme will broadcast live from Carmarthenshire.

The debate will also be available on Newyddion S4C’s digital platforms, S4C’s YouTube, and on Cymru Fyw as part of a live page, and there will be comprehensive build up to the debate across BBC Radio Cymru, Cymru Fyw and Newyddion S4C, hearing from local voices and voters’ concerns.