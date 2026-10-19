Beach dog ban scaled back after public backlash over year-round restrictions

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for a year-round dog ban on a popular beach have been scaled back following a huge public backlash.

At a meeting at the council’s Coed Pella HQ in Colwyn Bay, Conwy County Council’s Economy and Place Overview and Scrutiny Committee voted to back an extended and varied Dog Control Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO).

During the meeting, Cllr Samantha Cotton proposed that the committee back the move but suggested the seasonal window at Rhos on Sea beach be moved from April 1-September 30 to May 1-September 30 for Rhos on Sea beach.

While the public strongly supported extending general dog fouling controls and owners carrying dog waste bags, a permanent year-round ban on the Cayley Promenade beach sparked heavy opposition, with 65% of respondents objecting in a public consultation.

Cllr Cotton’s proposal was seconded by Cllr Simon Croft and the decision was carried, although some councillors chose not to vote.

The changes could now mean:

Cayley Promenade Beach, Rhos-on-Sea: A seasonal dog exclusion zone will run from May 1 to September 30, revised from a proposed year-round ban following public feedback. The proposal relates to the “limited area of the new beach”.

The Oval and Maesdu Road Recreation Ground in Llandudno: Specific “areas” are designated as off-lead dog exercise areas, removing them from the “dogs on leads” restriction.

Betws-yn-Rhos Sports and Recreation Ground: Restrictions are upgraded from “dogs on leads” to a year-round, full dog exclusion zone to protect recreational facilities.

County-Wide Requirements: Mandatory rules remain in place to clean up dog waste immediately, carry waste bags, put dogs on a lead if directed by an officer, and keep dogs out of children’s play areas, school grounds, and specified sports pitches.

The decision follows a public consultation held between August 14 and September 11, 2026, which drew thousands of responses.

Conwy County Council received 3,637 online responses, 156 emails, and six hard copy responses.

65% of respondents opposed a year-wide ban on dogs at Rhos on Sea beach, with 34% in support.

A designated dog exercise area at The Oval, Llandudno, saw 50% for and 36% against, with 52% for and 33% against the same arrangement at Maesdu Recreation Ground, also in Llandudno.

A permanent exclusion zone at Betws yn Rhos Sports and Recreation Ground saw 54% for and 31% against.

114 of 156 email representations related to the proposed permanent dog exclusion on Cayley Promenade beach, with 96 of 114 objecting to the introduction of a permanent beach ban.

Feedback

The consultation feedback – including representations from the RSPCA and the Royal Kennel Club – pushed the authority to rethink the proposal, leading to the seasonal compromise.

Common themes were suggestions of seasonal controls, designated dog areas, improved signage, and increased enforcement.

Speaking at the meeting against the PSPO, Aaron Haggas said: “This is a hard-hitting solution which generates a quick win for a problem that is not evidence based but based on prejudice and opinion.

“This ban will affect over a third of the population who own dogs. Under the Animal Welfare Act, dogs need to run, be social, and be protected from suffering.

“The PSPO outweighs the positive benefits of the positive activity of dogs on the beach and goes against the council corporate plan and has not been undertaken in a democratic manner.”

He also said any ban would damage economic growth and tourism.

He added: “Walking the dog on the beach is good for your mental health and health. “As a professional counsellor, a significant number of my clients highlight how their dog gives them both compassion and purpose in life.”

Appropriate reinforcement action

Cllr Gareth Jones said: “Responsible dog owners and the majority of the public would welcome an appropriate enforcement action for those who don’t pick up after their dogs, and for those who don’t control their dogs and for littering. Responsible dog owners should not be penalised for the actions of a minority.”

Cllr Jones called the public consultation “a tick-box exercise” criticising the manner in which the council had carried out the consultation on a full ban for Rhos on Sea beach before putting forward a seasonal restriction instead – but without further public consultation.

He added it wasn’t a “good look” for the council.

Cllr Alan Hunter said the issue wasn’t just about the risk of Toxocariasis, a parasite carried by some dogs that can cause health risks for humans, including potential blindness.

He said: “The interesting thing about Toxocariasis is there are very few cases. But if you have a child playing in the sand, and you’re either standing in it or you’re digging and you put your hands in dog muck, it’s not a nice thing to have to clean up.

“It’s not just a case of the Toxocariasis risk. It’s just not very nice. So I think the compromise for Rhos on Sea is a good one.”

Cllr Ifor Lloyd said volunteers cutting the grass on recreational sports grounds in Betws yn Rhos “had been splattered with dog muck on many, many occasions” and pointed out “nobody could pick up runny poo”.

Breaching the PSPO can lead to a Fixed Penalty Notice of £100, or a fine of up to £1,000 upon prosecution. The committee’s recommendation will now be discussed by Cabinet for a final decision.

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