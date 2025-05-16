Beach festival cancelled over health and safety concerns

Lewis Smith, local democracy reporter

A beach festival that was scheduled to take place early next month has been cancelled just three weeks before it was meant to begin.

The Aberavon Beach Fest was set to take place on June 6, 2025, and would have seen a weekend of live bands, DJs, market stalls and family activities along Aberavon seafront.

However, the announcement that it was cancelled came this week after the local authority said the necessary standard of safety and event planning documentation was not provided.

The festival had initially been scaled back by its Neath-based organisers, HD Events, and was going to take place at the nearby Aberavon Green Stars rugby ground.

Continued concerns

Though a council spokesperson said because of “continued concerns about safety” they would also not allow the event to take place here under the terms of the lease.

Organisers running the event said they were “absolutely gutted” that it had been called off, though added that they were still determined to make it happen in the future.

They said: “We’re absolutely gutted to say that our event has been cancelled. Despite having a licence in place (approved by the council) and the amazing support of Aberavon Green Stars, departments within Neath Port Talbot Council have advised them to withdraw permission. It’s a heartbreaking situation, and one that’s completely out of our control.”

Gaps

They added: “We originally moved the event from the beachfront to the Green Stars site because it was highlighted there were gaps in our paperwork and safety planning — especially around something called Martyn’s Law. Safety is everything, and we knew we needed more time to get it right for a larger beachfront event.

“That’s why we scaled things down and moved to Green Stars — to keep it safe, manageable, and still deliver something special for the community.

Unfortunately, despite having a licence and support from Green Stars, we were advised they could no longer host the event. We’re still unsure why this decision was made or why further support wasn’t possible — but we respect it.

“We’re not here to point fingers or cause issues with the council. We just believe our supporters deserve to know why the event can’t go ahead.

We truly hope to come back next year, better prepared and with even more time to plan. Thanks again to everyone who stood with us — this isn’t the end.”

Disappointed

A Neath Port Talbot Council spokesperson said: “We understand there will be people disappointed at the cancellation of this event, however Neath Port Talbot Council is not prepared to compromise where there is a risk to the safety of the public in attendance at events on its land.

“The council and its partners are committed to supporting event organisers to bring a wide range of events to the area for the benefit of our residents and visitors, but it’s vital the safety of the public is the top priority and that required standards are met to protect the safety and well-being of everyone involved.

“Organisers are supported through a process designed to ensure they meet the safety and organisational standards required by the Neath Port Talbot Safety Advisory Group (SAG). This group is made up of several organisations including Mid and West Wales Fire & Rescue Service, South Wales Police and Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust.

“Regarding the original proposal to hold the Aberavon Beach Fest on Aberavon seafront, the event organiser was given a number of opportunities to revise and strengthen their plans. However, they did not provide the standard of safety and event planning documentation necessary to safeguard the public or manage the wider impact of the event.

“SAG representatives identified several concerns about the organiser’s preparedness, and these were clearly communicated throughout the process. With fewer than six weeks remaining before the scheduled date, key information had still not been submitted.

“While the council was not organising the event, it retains a duty of care when council land is used. Despite offering support over eight months, the council could not be assured the event could take place safely. As a result, the decision was taken not to grant permission for the use of Aberavon seafront.

“The event organiser subsequently approached a local rugby club with a proposal to use land leased to the club by the council. Unfortunately, given continued concerns about safety and the lack of assurances that the required measures would be implemented, the council could not permit the event to proceed under the terms of the lease.

“The safety of residents and visitors must always come first. The council remains committed to supporting a wide range of events across Neath Port Talbot, but organisers must meet the necessary standards to ensure the well-being of all those involved.”

