Bear Grylls heads into Welsh wilderness in new TV series

Bear Grylls is set to front Wild Reckoning, a new 16-part series in which he and a team of experts will help people confront and resolve deep personal rifts in the Welsh wilderness.

The show, produced by Wrexham-based Tŷ’r Ddraig, has been co-commissioned by BBC Daytime and BBC Cymru and will be available on BBC One and iPlayer.

Bear, alongside his team of mediators, psychologists and survival mentors, will guide participants through intense emotional journeys — combining conflict resolution with the raw, revealing power of nature.

Expect to see feuding families and broken friendships to neighbour disputes and long-standing workplace grudges. The series will tackle everyday problems and challenges faced by anyone and everyone.

Transformation

From his island home off the North Wales coast, Bear will strip contributors of their everyday comforts and set them on a transformative adventure in the Welsh wilderness.

Through carefully constructed physical and psychological challenges, they’ll be forced to confront their issues and work together to rebuild their fractured relationships.

Bear Grylls said: “I’ve spent a lifetime learning from the wild and above all I believe in its power to heal. Away from the noise and distractions of daily life, we’re giving people the chance to reflect, reconnect, and rebuild. But nothing comes for free.

“The price is often courage to face the scary, and the humility to walk side by side respectfully with others. Wild Reckoning is a rare opportunity to help those in emotional conflict to face their differences with courage, and hopefully come through stronger, together.

“I’m proud to host it in North Wales, a place that truly means so much to me.”

‘Ambitious’

Ben Smith, Creative Director for Tŷ’r Ddraig, added: “This is an ambitious new format played out across the spectacular scenery of North Wales. We can’t wait to bring some of the remarkable stories and people we’ve been talking with to screen on the BBC.

“It is our greatest hope that we can help to heal rifts and help the people who have come forward. We’re also delighted to have Bear and our team of amazing experts lead this project.”

Alex McLeod, Commissioning Editor for BBC Daytime, commented: “This is a bold and emotionally charged series that uses the raw power of nature to help people confront what’s really at stake in their relationships. In stepping away from the constant noise of our fast-paced, digital lives, participants are given the rare chance to reflect, reconnect and reset.

“With Bear Grylls and his expert team guiding them through intense physical and emotional challenges, the series offers a unique and powerful route to reconciliation. It’s about real people, real issues – and the transformative power of the wild.”

Julian Carey, Commissioning Editor for BBC Cymru Wales, said: “We are incredibly excited to be working with Bear and his team on such an important new series, one that showcases the dramatic and awe-inspiring Welsh landscape to such positive effect.

“Seeing Bear in his own ‘back-yard’ working to affect change in people’s lives, while also passing on skills and insights that can help all of us, feels very timely and refreshing – and we can’t wait for audiences to see it.”

