Bear Grylls: Russell Brand’s Christian conversion seemed genuine to me

Sean O’Grady, Press Association Deputy Entertainment Editor

Bear Grylls has said Russell Brand’s conversion to Christianity “seemed genuine” when he attended his private baptism, after the comedian was convicted of rape and sexual assault.

Brand, 51, is facing a significant prison sentence after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his showbusiness career.

TV star Grylls helped to baptize Brand in a ceremony that took place in early 2024 in the River Thames near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

At the time, Brand shared a photo on Instagram of the adventurer embracing him and wrote: “Me, Bear Grylls, The River Thames and of course, The Holy Spirit.”

Reacting to the news of Brand’s guilty verdict, Grylls wrote on X: “Brand’s faith seemed genuine to me at the time when I was a guest at his private baptism.

“I have attended a few now. Even visiting in prisons with people who have committed terrible crimes.

“It’s part of our calling as men and women of faith, to love and serve anyone. It is the sick that need healing.

“Judgement is for the courts and God… I wouldn’t want to ever discourage someone’s coming to faith.

“It is right that justice has now been served. I can’t imagine how hard this time has been for the victims, the heroes of the day.”

Grylls is a Christian and published the devotional book Soul Fuel in 2019, and The Greatest Story Ever Told: An Eyewitness Account, a retelling of the story of Jesus, in 2025. He owns Ynys Tudwal Fawr, off Abersoch on the Llŷn Peninsula.

Brand published his book, How To Become A Christian In 7 Days, in May 2026.

He preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood movie star.

Fame

His victims came to court to reveal how Brand had forced them into sexual activity, sometimes within seconds of them first meeting, using his fame to determinedly pursue a goal of sex with 5,000 women.

Southwark Crown Court heard Brand, who once boasted he would not relent in his pursuit of sex before getting his “birthright orgasm”, ignored pleas from women for him to stop.

Six women gave evidence against Brand, while the former comedian, who was once married to Katy Perry, could not persuade any of his celebrity friends or former showbiz colleagues to give evidence in his defence.

He was cleared of two further charges of rape and one allegation of attempted indecent assault.