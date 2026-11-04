Beauty business provider prosecuted over unregistered laser treatments

Nation.Cymru staff

A woman who ran a Bridgend beauty and aesthetics business has been fined after continuing to offer laser treatments despite being ordered to stop.

Lady Helen Mary Morgan-Wooldridge, who traded as Fake It – Beauty and Aesthetics, admitted two criminal offences following an investigation by Healthcare Inspectorate Wales (HIW).

The court ordered her to pay a total of £8,960, comprising a fine and prosecution costs.

The investigation began after HIW discovered in February 2025 that laser treatments were being advertised and carried out at the business without the registration required by law.

On March 5, the regulator instructed Morgan-Wooldridge to stop providing the treatments immediately.

She subsequently told HIW that laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) treatments would cease. However, evidence gathered by investigators showed that unregistered treatments continued.

Records obtained during the investigation documented 55 laser treatments provided to 16 customers. Nineteen of those treatments were recorded after HIW had told the business to stop.

Inspectors made an unannounced visit to the premises on June 11, 2025, where they found two Class 4 laser machines. They used powers under the Care Standards Act 2000 to seize evidence.

The investigation also found that a registration certificate previously issued by HIW was on display, even though it was no longer valid.

During questioning under caution, Morgan-Wooldridge accepted that displaying the old certificate at the new premises could give customers the impression that the business was registered.

HIW passed the case to Welsh Government Legal Services for prosecution. Morgan-Wooldridge pleaded guilty to two offences under the Care Standards Act 2000.

Scott Howe, HIW’s Head of Regulation and Escalation, said: “Registration is an important part of protecting people using independent healthcare services in Wales. Where registration is required by law, providers must be registered before delivering those services.

“In this case, treatments continued after HIW had made it clear that the registerable services must stop. Our investigation uncovered evidence which ultimately resulted in this criminal prosecution.”

‘Enforcement action’

He added: “This case sends a clear message to providers. Failing to comply with registration requirements can result in criminal prosecution and conviction. We will take appropriate enforcement action where necessary to protect people using healthcare services in Wales.”

HIW said businesses offering Class 4 laser or IPL treatments should check their legal responsibilities before treating customers. Where registration is required, carrying out treatments without it is a criminal offence.

The regulator also urged customers to check its register before receiving treatment, so they can establish whether a business is subject to its oversight.