Beer garden approved as officials question credibility of objections

Bruce Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter

Warnings of binge drinking, public urination, and other antisocial behaviour if a seaside bar was allowed a beer garden were made by people who didn’t actually live in the village, councillors heard.

At the April 23 of Pembrokeshire County Council’s licensing sub-committee, members considered an application for a variation of a premises licence, adding a beer garden area to the rear of this premises, at The Bunker, Cambrian Terrace, Saundersfoot by Rebecca Evans.

A report for members said the beer garden would have a capacity of 50, operating from 2pm to 9pm, monitored by CCTV and staff.

It said concerns had been raised by objectors, which included: “The proposed external drinking area would create unacceptable noise and disturbance to the immediately adjoining residential and consented properties. With happy hours all-day-everyday and prices from £3.80 this is encouraging binge drinking”.

Other concerns include: “Visitors come to Saundersfoot to embrace the village coastal image it lends itself to. 50 customers is such a small space will definitely impair our [holiday letting] businesses as it such limited area,” and “I believe that if this goes ahead people will be loitering around the back of our premises in a drunk state, relieving themselves as they will not have access to toilets”.

Another raised concerns about potential unmonitored underage drinking in the beer garden, which they said staff would find difficult to police.

Speaking at the meeting, applicant Rebecca Evans, appearing with her husband Steve, who both live above the pub with their family, said the call for the beer garden was partly to address “a massive increase in rateable value” from £7,200 to £20,000.

Rebecca, said of the objections: “There’s no evidence the reinstatement of the beer garden will give rise to these issues,” stressing: “It’s worth noting some of the objectors have the benefit of what we’re seeking,” later saying some 17 licensed premises in the area had such facilities.

“We live above the premises, as such we probably have a greater concern about crime and disorder than anyone else out there.

“It’s a time-limited small-scale drink and eating area with no material risks to public safety, no patrons are able to access the garden without entering the bar/café first.”

She added: “The objections submitted have come from one source and its tenants, none of which live in Saundersfoot; for us it’s about getting the daytime trade, people want to sit out in the sunshine.”

Other issues

On other issues raised in objections, Rebecca said the ‘happy hour’ offer was “in line with every other happy hour offered in the village,” running between 4 and 6pm, adding: “We do not encourage binge drinking, it is a restricted time just to encourage people in in the sunshine to give us some trade.”

She finished by saying of the “stressful” application: “No permanent residents have submitted an objection, all objections have come from one source and its tenants; we just want to extend for our customers to have an area to sit in the sunshine.”

After a deliberation, committee members granted the application, chair Cllr Vanessa Thomas saying the objections were “perception-based rather than evidence-based,” with no objections from the relevant authorities.