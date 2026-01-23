Behind-closed-doors talks continue over future of historic attraction

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to reopen a “mothballed” historic attraction with new operators are progressing, as talks continue behind closed doors.

Caerphilly County Borough Council’s cabinet met privately earlier this week (Wednesday, 21 January) to discuss an “alternative delivery model” for Llancaiach Fawr.

The council ran the heritage site, a Tudor manor house on the outskirts of Nelson, as a living history museum but mothballed the venue under cost-cutting plans in late 2024.

The local authority had been subsidising the attraction by £485,000 annually, and argued it should instead be run by a private operator – despite political and community opposition.

“I would like to reassure the community that our plans to breathe new life into Llancaiach Fawr are progressing, and the cabinet will now consider the next step in this process,” said council leader Cllr Jamie Pritchard following the cabinet meeting.

He explained a progress report was exempt from being heard publicly “as it obviously contains commercial information relating to the new operator and their plans for the future”.

“We are required to follow a detailed process when selecting a new operator for the site and this work continues,” he added.

“We know that processes of this nature can take lengthy periods of time [and] appreciate that residents will be wishing to be kept updated, so we will continue to do so.”

Cllr Charlotte Bishop, who leads the Plaid Cymru group in the council chamber, said her party remained opposed to the running of the venue being taken out of the local authority’s hands.

“Llancaiach Fawr is a powerful symbol of Welsh history and culture, not a commodity to be managed behind closed doors,” she said. “It is deeply disappointing that opportunities for heritage-led investment and tourism are being taken for granted by the Labour administration and increasingly passed to external interests.

“We cannot escape tourism – we have a great big advertisement for it in our own back yard. Done properly, it brings jobs, supports local businesses, and generates income that eases pressure on the public purse. Llancaiach Fawr deserves ambition, transparency, and a future rooted in our communities and our culture.”