Beloved Swansea café shares heartbreaking aftermath of overnight fire

Amelia Jones

The owners of an iconic Swansea café have said they are “absolutely devastated” after revealing the aftermath of an overnight fire.

Verdi’s Café in Mumbles has shared the aftermath of the fire, with the popular seafront venue expected to remain closed while the damage is assessed.

The fire broke out overnight, just hours after customers had been dining at the much-loved café, which is renowned for its ice cream, Italian food and views across Swansea Bay.

On Thursday morning, customers arriving were met by the smell of smoke and signs of the damage left behind by the fire.

Although the blaze was contained to the kitchen and toilet area, it has been reported that the main seating area has suffered smoke and water damage, while areas of the roof have also been damaged. The family said they are still assessing the damage and do not yet know when the café will be able to reopen.

A Swansea institution for decades, Verdi’s came under new ownership in 2023 when the Hole family took over from the Moruzzi family, who had run the café for generations. The family also owns The Secret Bar and Kitchen and The Lighthouse.

Sharing the news on social media, the family said: “Verdi’s was affected by a fire overnight.

“Whilst we’re still coming to terms with what has happened, we’re relieved that nobody was injured and everyone is safe.

“We’re absolutely devastated, but we’ll do everything we can to get Verdi’s back open as soon as it’s safe to do so.

“We know how much the restaurant means to our team, our customers and the Swansea community, and we’re incredibly grateful for all of the messages of support already.

“We’ll keep everyone updated over the coming days as we know more.

“We’d like to place on record our thanks to the Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service for their swift response and professionalism.

“Thank you for your patience, understanding and continued support.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyn Williams MS (@gwilliamsplaid)

The announcement prompted an outpouring of support on social media, with customers sharing messages of encouragement and offering to help the family get the café back on its feet.

One commenter said: “So sorry to hear this. Glad no one was hurt. Hope you are back up running and providing Rustis soon!”

Another added: “Do you need volunteers to help get things back and running? Even if it’s to clean and clear the damage?”

Gwyn Williams MS for the Gŵyr Abertawe constituency also took to his social media in support of the café, he said: “Like many people across Swansea, I was deeply saddened to hear about the fire at Verdi’s. It’s much more than a café, it’s an institution.

“Memories have been made by the people of Swansea here for generations. our thoughts are with the owners, the family, the staff and everyone affected. Thanks to the emergency services for responding so promptly.”

You can find more updates on their social media here.

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