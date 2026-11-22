Nation.Cymru Staff

A historic Monmouthshire village pub, which has been at the heart of its community for generations, has been put up for sale complete with a five-bedroom home, holiday let and picturesque beer garden.

The Red Hart near Abergavenny has been listed with a £525,000 guide price after the owners, husband and wife team Leah and Paul, decided to ‘hand the baton over’.

The historic pub is believed to have been built to provide lodgings for workers when Llanvapley’s village church was rebuilt from wood to stone.

The Red Hart was first recorded on a map as a public house in 1844, though the exact date of its construction is unknown and it is likely to have been a public house before this date.

Legend has it that the building was used as a hospital during the civil war and that the spirit of a nurse from the period makes very occasional visits.

The pub, complete with its bar, restaurant area, commercial kitchen and beer garden, is being offered with five-bedroom living accommodation and a separate one-bedroom holiday let.

According to estate agents Powells, Leah and Paul invested substantially in revitalising the pub, helping it attract loyal customers and build a strong reputation.

The property brochure describes The Red Hart as “An extremely well known and highly regarded pub within the local area and one which has served the area very well with excellent custom and regular customers”.

The property maintains an “impressive” timber porch, traditional bar and dining areas, flagstone floors, and a “welcoming” fireplace with a wood-burning stove.

An adjoining private dining space known as the ‘Den’ was used for private dining and entertaining, as well as for hire by guests for larger gatherings.

As well as the commercial kitchen, there is also a cellar and utility room for storage, with kitchen and cellar equipment included in the sale.

The recently converted one-bedroom holiday let, known as The Old Stables, features a log burner, kitchenette and shower room.

Outside the traditional stone pub there is a ‘sun trap’ beer garden for dining and drinking, and a gravelled parking area with space for customers.

According to the sales particulars, the pub has recently operated on a reduced schedule, opening first four days a week and then two, while continuing to achieve strong turnover.

The estate agent says the Red Hart could resume trading immediately under new ownership, with its location and existing facilities offering an attractive opportunity for prospective buyers.

The first-floor apartment features a spacious kitchen with skylights, a family bathroom with twin basins, five bedrooms, including one with an en-suite, and a balcony overlooking the garden.

According to the estate agents, the accommodation could also be used as a holiday let, subject to the necessary planning permission.

Located in the historic village of Llanvapley, the property lies four miles north-east of Abergavenny. The village hosts a range of community activities, including yoga, Pilates, tai chi, a WI group, and film clubs, darts, barbecues and seasonal events.

In April 2026, owners Leah and Paul announced they were temporarily closing the pub while searching for someone to take it over, thanking their loyal customers for their support.

They wrote: “So, they say that all good things must come to an end, but it’s also said that when one door closes another one opens!

“We have had the most wonderful 6 years since reopening our beloved Red Hart, but after lots of chats Paul and I are ready for our next chapter and to hand the baton over to some new faces with fresh ideas…

“We’d like to say a huge thank you to our amazing families for all their help as well as thanking each and every one of you, our loyal customers for all your support, bringing great vibes, creating memories, so much dancing and lots of laughs!”

For more information, view the listing for The Red Hart on the Powells Rural website here.