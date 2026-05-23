Beloved Welsh record shop to close original home after 26 years

A record shop worker has spoken of his heartbreak over the closure of a long-running Welsh music store, describing it as a “chosen family” for customers across generations.

Tangled Parrot was established in 2000 as a stall at Carmarthen’s market by Matt Davies, and soon expanded to a shop in the town, a location at Alleyway Coffee in Swansea, and a space in Hay-on-Wye.

The record store sells both new and second-hand items that “cater to the fringes – and sometimes extremes of music whilst also not being snobbish!” Matt explained.

However, on 8 May 2026, Tangled Parrot announced on their Instagram that the original Carmarthen and Swansea locations were to close.

In the “most difficult post” he had had to make in Tangled Parrot’s 26 years, Matt wrote: “As most people know, [Carmarthen] is where the shop began with a table of records and CDs in the old market hall in April 2000.

“Getting to this decision has not been easy and it has taken nearly 2 years of processing to get to today. I have a lot of attachment to Carmarthen, the town has been good to myself and the shop, and it also nurtured the venue The Parrot before the established CWRW, so deciding to leave has not been an easy decision. I’ve made a great many friends in the town and surrounding areas through the shop and I will miss it.

“However the last few years have been difficult in many ways not least economically with the pressures that all retail businesses face nowadays – rising costs across the board and the changing shopping habits affecting basic footfall.”

But the announcement also included positive news as, although the Swansea location with Alleyway Coffee would be closing, Tangled Parrot is set to open a new store on Kingsway in the city centre.

“There will also be a cafe space which will be run by a friend, allowing us to do more frequent and bigger events in the shop space,” Matt continued.

“I’m looking on it overall as a positive move allowing the business to become more focused, to expand our online operation and to collaborate on events with other like-minded folk in the Swansea area.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tangled Parrot (@tangledparrot)

Tangled Parrot reassured customers that the Hay-on-Wye location is to “happily remain unaffected”, and invited them to a sale at the Carmarthen location to “lighten the load” before the move to Kingsway.

Matt concluded: “I’d like to take the opportunity to thank all our customers for your continued support and I hope to see many of you in Swansea. It’s worth noting the train journey between the two towns is one of the most scenic in Wales.

“To coin a phrase Andrew Weatherall adopted: ‘Fail We May, Sail We Must'”.

With the original Carmarthen location set to close on 30 May, team member Rich then shared an emotional tribute to Tangled Parrot on his last Saturday working in the store.

“I’m absolutely gutted about the shop closing. I just don’t like talking about it to be honest with you. It’s heartbreaking for me,” Rich explained.

“As it’s gotten nearer to the day, the harder it gets for me. I know how much this shop means to people, the regulars, even people who just stumble across us by accident, you know, it’s like a beautiful surprise and a haven for quite a lot of people across all ages.

“A lot of people come here and they say it’s kind of like a social point, and it feels like that’s going away for them. And that rips me apart, to be honest with you.”

Rich also shared how Matt and Tangled Parrot had been important fixtures in his youth.

He first visited the store at the age of 18, and “used to sit there all day and just talk to Matt about music, life, all that kind of stuff. And he would give me recommendations, we would listen to stuff together, it was amazing…

“When I walked into the shop and I was talking to some of the other customers, I just felt like I actually found my group, my home and, this is cheesy, but my chosen family.

“Matt seemed like the only person who cared about what I thought, what I felt about things. That’s important to a young person — to be treated with respect, to be treated as an equal. And I’ve tried carrying that on here because I was so lucky to get that. So lucky.

“And now it feels like there’s kids who won’t have that.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tangled Parrot (@tangledparrot)

Adding that “it’s important for Carmarthen to have places” like Tangled Parrot, Rich said the silver lining was that Dales Music Store may be planning a move to Carmarthen from Tenby and could hopefully “fill the gap” for people in the town.

Rich added: “What Matt’s done with the shop is amazing. Supporting local bands, Welsh bands, the underground, putting gigs on, helping customers out with stuff.

“Matt’s done a great thing for Carmarthen with this shop, and Swansea. Obviously, we will continue to do so.”

Customers shared their sadness at the news, with one writing: “I’m totally gutted for you and I’m gutted…..it’s been my main reason for coming to Carmarthen.”

Many wished the Tangled Parrot team luck “on the next adventure” and shared their intention to visit the store before it closed, as well as the new Swansea location.

Like Matt, many chose to look upon the move as a positive, with a Swansea local writing: “Good spot that, there’s a nice little cluster of independent businesses on that block, lots of opportunities for collaborative events and promotions,” while the Bunkhouse Swansea joked that they were “looking forward to our new neighbour. If you need any sugar…”

Tangled Parrot is currently in the process of moving to its new spot at 61 Kingsway. Though there is no set date for the opening, the team hopes it will be ready to welcome customers by early June.

To browse Tangled Parrot’s record selection, visit their site here.