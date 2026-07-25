Beloved Welsh tourist attraction faces fight for survival after auction decision

Nation.Cymru Staff

The future of a Welsh tourist attraction has been thrown into doubt after the owners announced the historic building will be put up for auction.

Tŷ Hyll, also known as the ‘Ugly House’, is located on the outskirts of Betws-y-Coed in Eryri National Park. It operates as a tearoom and visitor attraction, as well as a demonstration site for conservation and gardening skills, and a honeybee centre.

The house, constructed of boulders weighing up to three tonnes, is of unknown date and origin, with its earliest resident a shepherd in 1900.

In 1928 it became home to a family who added a second floor, a bathroom, and several other rooms, and ran it as the original tearoom until 1961.

After operating for some time as an antique shop, it was acquired by Cymdeithas Eryri (Snowdownia Society) in 1988 and subsequently renovated, before being used as offices until 2010 when it became the tearoom that still operates today.

Prior to this documented history, there are many legends about how the house was built, with some saying it is an example of a Tŷ Unnos (One Night House).

This Welsh custom dictated that any house built in one night on common land belonged to the builders if smoke was rising from the chimney by daybreak.

Others have claimed that the house was built as an attraction for Victorian tourists, or as a dwelling for labourers working on the nearby A5.

Despite its storied history, it now looks likely that Tŷ Hyll will come under new ownership. On 21 July, the current operator took to Facebook to share the news that Cymdeithas Eryri is putting the property up for auction.

Jane, who runs the tearoom, wrote: “I am so sorry to have to write this information down as I am so upset about it all.

“Snowdonia Society have rejected our offer to purchase Ty Hyll/Ugly House and have decided to put the house up for public auction. This really upsets me as this will most probably take it away from being a tourist destination where everyone can visit.

“We will try to obtain the house through auction but if we are unsuccessful then our last day of trading as a Tea Room will be August 31st. After this date everything in and out of the house is for sale as I will be taking everything out, seat benches, counters, all equipment.

“The worst part of this is we will all be out of work. If anyone feels they would like us to move our business to new premises please let me know.

“Thank you to all our customers for your support it has been a pleasure to serve you all.”

The auction, which includes the Ugly House’s garden and the surrounding woodland, will take place on 26 August 2026.

Commenters shared their sadness, with one writing: “That’s terrible news, and a poor show from whoever the Snowdonia Society is… it’s a sad show from them if they are supposed to represent all that is ‘Snowdonia/Eryri’.”

Another suggested: “Can you do a go fund me page and let people help you keep the tearoom? Also if you could contact people like Michael Sheen and Sir Anthony Hopkins, I know these stars love Wales where they were born and they may help you keep the tearoom.”

Following the tearoom operator’s Facebook post, Cymdeithas Eryri released a statement explaining the decision on their website.

They wrote: “For almost 40 years, Tŷ Hyll, near Betws-y-coed, has been an integral part of the Society’s efforts to deliver its aims.

“Now, however, the Society’s trustees have decided that we need to re-direct our resources elsewhere, and we’re seeking a new owner for this historic house/tea-room, buzzing garden and beautiful woodland…

“The decision to sell was not an easy one, and does not in any way intend to decry the contribution that Tŷ Hyll has previously made to the Society’s work, nor intentionally devalue the enormous amount of love and hard work that have gone into making the building, garden and woodlands what they are today.

“It simply acknowledges that we think the best use of our resources will, in future, lie elsewhere – and that others are likely to be better-placed to continue to care for the building and land.”

They added that, although they will have no control over what the new owner decides to do with the property, they hoped “very much” that the site will continue “in a spirit that acknowledges the years of effort put in by Cymdeithas Eryri staff”.

They also said they would support any new owners where possible to help ensure the site continues to be managed sustainably, adding that any proceeds from the sale would be reinvested in the Eryri landscape, wildlife and local communities.

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