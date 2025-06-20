‘Benefit cuts will affect thousands of north Wales families’

Richard Evans, local democracy reporter

A woman who has applied for personal independence payments (PIP) three times fears proposed benefits by the UK Government will have a “harrowing” impact on the most vulnerable North Wales families.

Dinah, from Colwyn Bay, has launched a petition urging her local Labour MP, Gill German, who represents Clwyd North, to vote against her government’s plan to cut £5billion from the welfare budget.

The changes are due to be introduced this week before being voted on before the end of the month. Dinah, who asked for her surname not to be published, is one of tens of thousands of people who now fear their lives could be severely affected by the cost-cutting measures.

PTSD

Dinah, 29, has endured mental health problems since childhood including PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder), OCD (obsessive compulsive disorder), and depression, since childhood.

She explained her own experience of applying for the payment which gives financial support to people living with long-term physical or mental health conditions.

Dinah, who does work, described the assessment process as “gruelling and horrific” requiring her to share extremely personal details, even relating to showering, washing, and toilet needs.

She added: “If the proposed changes to welfare benefits go through, I will have absolutely no chance of getting PIP under the new scoring criteria.

“I do work, but I struggle to make ends meet as a single adult with no family support – I struggle to afford my rent and bills, and I have to occasionally rely on food banks. I have been suicidal in the past due to historical trauma and financial stress.

“PIP would enable me to afford specialised therapy that will enable me to not only stay healthy and able to work, but to sustain me and prevent my mental health from spiralling.”

‘Raising awareness’

She added: “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been out meeting fellow residents of Clwyd North, listening to their stories, raising awareness of the proposed welfare cuts, and collecting signatures for a petition I will be delivering to MP Gill German.

“I spoke recently with Gill, sharing my own story and that of other local PIP claimants, and she told me she intends to vote for these proposals with no plans for any replacement support to speak of. The DWP’s own impact assessment suggests that 400,000 households, including 50,000 children, will be pushed into poverty as a result of the cuts. Other independent experts put this figure even higher.

“Some of the stories I’ve heard from local people have been harrowing, including from homeless people and seriously mentally and physically disabled people who literally rely on PIP to survive. Every single person I’ve spoken to opposes the cuts. These changes are going to impact our society’s most vulnerable, and it’s absolutely crystal clear that local constituents do not support them.”

Clwyd North MP Gill German defended the government’s bid to cut the welfare bill. She said: “Our health and disability benefits system and employment support system needs urgent reform. Since our Pathways to Work Green Paper was published in March, I have engaged extensively on this with constituents as well as national and local organisations in this field, including person-roundtable events in Clwyd North and through work as a member of the Work and Pensions Select Committee.

“These have informed my representations to government ministers and the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. I will continue to work with government on this important issue.”

Conwy County Council’s carers’ champion Cheryl Carlisle said had been contacted by many residents distressed by the Government’s proposals.

Dinah’s petition is here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

