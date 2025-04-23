Benefits of peatland restoration highlighted by recent Wildfires

Recent wildfires have highlighted the significant benefits of peatland restoration, according to National Resources Wales (NRW).

An initial assessment of the Llyn Gorast peatland site in mid Wales has revealed that areas where peatland was restored and rewetted were notably more resilient to the fires.

Unlike the surrounding singed peat and earth, green pools with sphagnum moss regrowth were observed to have acted as natural firebreaks, limiting the fire’s spread across the landscape.

NRW’s experts say this evidence further demonstrates the value of restoration efforts under the National Peatland Action Programme (NPAP), funded by the Welsh Government and managed by the agency.

In 2023, restoration work was completed at part of the Llyn Gorast site, which involved constructing dams and contour bunds to raise water levels and reduce erosion. These actions are crucial in restoring the integrity of heavily eroded peatland sites.

Healthy, rewetted peatlands, such as those at Llyn Gorast, support the growth of wet sphagnum moss, which absorbs up to 20 times its weight in water. This moisture retention helps prevent the spread of wildfires. In contrast, damaged peatlands can become colonised by Molinia grass, which is highly flammable when dry, increasing the risk of fire.

Mannon Lewis, NRW’s Strategic Projects lead for NPAP said: ”We sent one of our peatland specialists to assess the fire impact on the rewetted Llyn Gorast site and the news was positive. The wet pools seem to have been a barrier, preventing the fire from spreading.

“Pictures also show how an adjacent site, in line for future restoration, was singed black, whilst the restored site was still a functioning peatland. Fleeing wildlife could also have found shelter from the heat in these pools as the fire raged nearby.

Peatlands cover only 4% of Wales yet store 30% of our land carbon. Unfortunately, 90% of Welsh peatland is damaged at present, hence the work to safeguard and restore them.

Reduction in summer rainfall, expected because of climate change, will make damaged peatlands even more prone to fire. This means rewetting peatland, such as at Llyn Gorast, is important in helping peatland landscapes adapt to the effects of climate change.

Initially a five-year programme, NPAP completed its targets, of restoring 3,000 hectares of peatland, 12 months early.

The programme will now be expanded and upscaled to help safeguard peatlands and accelerate the rate of restoration.

