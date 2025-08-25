Best ridge walks in Wales

A leading outdoor retailer has evaluated Wales’ most popular ridge walks to find the best of these exhilarating treks.

Ridge walks, which usually involve following the crest or spine of a mountain or hill, offer panoramic views on either side and are a great way to increase fitness while seeing phenomenal sights.

The pastime is becoming increasingly popular in the UK, with searches for ridge walks rising 180% in the past year. Thanks to the iconic Welsh landscape, many of the country’s best ridge walks are here in Wales.

Popularity

The outdoor adventure experts at Blacks analysed factors such as search popularity and weather to name the top 5 must-visit locations for a ridge walk in Wales.

The final list of Wales’ best ridge walks includes:

Crib Goch

By far the most popular Welsh ridge, with 399,300 Google searches between July 2024 and June 2025, Crib Goch has long been a favourite among hikers. The ‘knife edge’ ridge on the Eryri massif is not for the faint of heart, however, with some scrambling necessary even on its easiest routes.

It has steep, narrow and rocky sections, so it’s important to take the correct hiking gear and only take part if you are a confident scrambler. But hikers are rewarded for their hard work with a thrilling climb and astonishing views of the peak and surrounding valleys.

2. Tryfan North Ridge

Another Eryri hike, Tryfan North Ridge, takes second place. In the past year, the 5.6km circular trail has been searched for over 32,000 times, and has received a 4.7 star rating on Alltrails. Reviewers praise stunning views, enjoyable scrambles, and a challenging experience.

3. Bristly Ridge

In third place is Bristly Ridge. The circular route can be challenging to new scramblers, as there are both level 1 and level 2 scrambles within the walk, but it offers beautiful views of the Cantilever. The walk has been searched over 14,000 times and has clear skies 41% of the time, meaning that visitors are likely to get beautiful views once they reach the summit.

4. Nantlle Ridge

This Eryri ridge provides a 7 mile one-way hike that, compared to others on this list, is relatively easy as the most technical portions can be easily avoided. This may explain the ridge’s popularity, with 29,980 Google searches in the last year, and it’s not uncommon to pass other hikers on the easier routes. Though it only had clear skies 38% of the time, you’ll have no trouble seeing the 10ft high trig point at the summit of Mynydd Tal-y-Mignedd.

5. Glyderau Traverse

Though it’s not quite as popular as others on the list, Glyderau Traverse finds its way into the top five best ridge walks in Wales thanks to its average clear-sky time of 41%. The trail begins in Capel Curig and takes hikers across the Glyderau range to Nant Peris, treating them to views of Glyder Fach and the aforementioned Bristly Ridge on the way. Good hiking gear is advised since some of the trail can get slippery in adverse weather, and it’s not uncommon to encounter snowy patches in colder months.

‘Rewarding’

Calum Jones, author and outdoor enthusiast at Blacks, said: “Ridge walks can be incredibly rewarding, often revealing views that go on as far as the eye can see at the top of peaks, but it is extremely important to make sure you are well prepared before starting any hike.

“Ridge walks come in very different levels of difficulty: From well-paved, relaxed hiking trails that don’t require belaying, to high-grade scrambles. This makes route planning important. If you have no experience with harnesses, carabiners or ropes, it is best to choose an easy ridge walk that is well paved.

“Even if your route looks to be simple, pack correctly to ensure that you are prepared for any situations you may encounter. Durable hiking shoes with strong ankle support and good grip will be essential for any rocky or uneven terrain, while walking poles can provide extra stability and reduce the strain on your joints, which is especially important for any steeper ascents or descents.

“If you are not sure that you have the correct equipment for the difficulty and conditions of the climb, you should not attempt it.

“You should also prepare for any weather conditions. Ridge walks can be windy, as the path is more exposed to the wind. As you climb higher, wind speeds tend to increase, making it cooler. Wearing base layers allows you to regulate body temperature and manage moisture, keeping you comfortable during your trek.

“Clear visibility conditions are preferable for ridge walking and an important consideration for beginners. You should also pack a lightweight waterproof jacket in case of any wet weather.”

