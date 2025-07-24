Beth Winter and Mark Serwotka back new left wing party fronted by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana

Martin Shipton

A former Welsh Labour MP and an ex-general secretary of one of Britain’s biggest unions have backed the as yet unnamed party founded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana.

Until last year’s general election, Beth Winter was the Labour MP for Cynon Valley, while Mark Serworka, originally from Aberdare, was general secretary of the PCS union from 200 until 2024.

The pair have signalled that the new party will operate in Wales and will presumably field candidates at next year’s Senedd election.

Joint statement

In a joint statement of their own published on social media, Ms Winter and Mr Serwotka say: “We warmly welcome this joint statement issued by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, committing to leading together the building of a desperately needed new party.

“It will be a party that espouses the principles of socialism, campaigning for a more equal society, for redistribution of wealth and power, protecting our public services, strengthening workers’ rights and free trade unions, preventing climate collapse, standing for peace in the world, and for defending our democratic rights.

“We fully support these objectives and we are actively considering how such a party can adequately represent all the nations and regions of the UK, in particular Wales, ensuring we rightly have the kind of autonomy and self-determination that reflects our news and demands.

“Here in Wales, across the UK, people are struggling with increasing inequality, economic injustice, democratic decay and climate collapse.People are tired of being let down, of being promised so much and being given so little, seeing the wealthy prosper while cuts hit their pockets. People are searching for something new, for a sense of belonging and purpose that will improve their lives.

“This is a once in a generation moment that confirms what so many of us have felt for a long time: people are crying out for a real alternative. We need a new kind of politics. To build a force that belongs to the people, and that is shaped by the grassroots movements that are already driving change from the ground up. One that is rooted in care, freedom, tolerance, collaboration, justice and the struggles of ordinary people. Politics that puts people, planet and peace before profit or political positioning.

“For us here in Wales this means ensuring that any such new party will be organised in a way that it enables us, the people of Wales, to determine our priorities and policies to meet our needs and forge our future.

“Such a party that is of the people and for the people of Wales, alongside all the nations and regions of the UK, built on solid socialist principles and democratic organisation.”

