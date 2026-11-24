Nation.Cymru staff

Health and Care Minister Mabon ap Gwynfor has described failings at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board as “utterly unacceptable” after an independent review found that staff were afraid to raise concerns and doubted that speaking up would lead to action.

Mr ap Gwynfor accepted all 21 of the review’s recommendations as he published the report on Tuesday (24 November). He said he shared the frustration of staff and patients in north Wales at the lack of progress in improving services and standards of care. He is due to set out the Welsh Government’s response in more detail in an oral statement to the Senedd this afternoon.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has yet to respond to the report.

The five-member panel, chaired by Dr Kathy McLean, found that years of leadership instability, weak oversight and slow decision-making had hampered efforts to improve care. It concluded that the health board was failing to function as a single organisation and lacked an agreed strategy and clinical services plan.

Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar called for those responsible to be removed and for the Care Quality Commission to intervene. He argued that 11 years of Welsh Government intervention showed that the department responsible lacked the expertise to turn the health board around.

“Enough is enough. We need to sack those responsible and bring in a team from the Care Quality Commission with sufficient expertise to deliver the urgent improvements needed,” he said.

The health board serves more than 700,000 people across north Wales, employs about 20,000 staff and manages an annual budget of around £2.4bn.

A joint inspection and audit review identified serious weaknesses in board leadership and accountability in 2013. The Welsh Government first placed Betsi Cadwaladr in special measures in June 2015. It was moved to a lower level of intervention in November 2020, although concerns remained about mental health services, leadership and finances.

Oversight was stepped up again in 2022 amid fresh concerns over patient safety and governance. The health board returned to special measures in February 2023, when its chair, vice-chair and independent members stepped aside. It has remained at the highest level of intervention since then.

The Welsh Government commissioned the latest review in June 2026 as part of an intervention that put NHS Wales Performance and Improvement in charge of the recovery. Under previous interventions, the health board had led its own improvement with external support.

Staff concerns

The panel heard from about 500 people over three months. Staff in many areas told reviewers that senior managers gave greater priority to targets and finances than to the quality and safety of care. The panel heard accounts of behaviour described as bullying and said staff frequently described morale as “the worst it has ever been”.

Repeated changes at the top and long periods with key posts unfilled had undermined staff confidence, the panel said. Decisions were pushed up to executives, leaving local managers with less authority to act and creating delays that affected the delivery of care. The panel also found that the board was ineffective at holding executives to account and was disconnected from the experiences of staff and patients.

“The organisation has not converted activity into impact,” the report concluded.

Reviewers also saw teams delivering high-quality care in hospitals, community services, mental health and primary care. Staff spoke positively about individual leaders who were visible and supportive.

Recovery plan

The panel’s first recommendation is to halt Foundations for the Future, the health board’s programme to redesign how it operates. Reviewers said it had identified longstanding problems, but its drawn-out development had prolonged uncertainty and left key management posts unfilled.

In the first six months, the panel wants the health board to stabilise its leadership, clarify who has authority to make decisions and draw up a single improvement plan for 2027–28. Over the following 18 months, it recommends finalising a clinical services plan and strengthening board oversight. It also calls for a follow-up review as the health board moves into the third phase, focused on sustaining improvements beyond two years.

Mr ap Gwynfor thanked staff for sharing their experiences and said they needed a meaningful role in improving services. The panel said the health board could recover, pointing to strong local services and committed staff. It said lasting improvement would depend on stable leadership and giving frontline staff and clinical teams a greater say in decisions.