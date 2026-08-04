Better than McDonald’s: Restaurant manager serves up burger feast at care home

Bryn Seiont Newydd residents enjoyed tasting the food. Picture Mandy Jones

Nation Cymru staff

A care practitioner who also runs two restaurants surprised care home residents with a feast of burgers, wings, and deserts.

The good deed at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd in Caernarfon was masterminded by multi-skilled Fahim Bin Ferdous.

Fahim works part-time at the care home while also managing the award-winning Caernarfon Tandoori Restaurant in the town.

He is also the manager of Iby’s Diner in the town, which opened its doors in April.

He said: “Providing this food and offering something different to the residents just gives me so much pleasure because I just like helping people and making them feel good.

“Bryn Seiont Newydd is the residents’ home, they live here, and it is our job to make them happy and comfortable and give them new things to enjoy.”

Fahim, 24, wanted to show off the new business’ delicious dishes to Bryn Seiont’s residents, so brought in a selection of burgers, wraps, chicken wings and fries as well as milkshakes and desserts.

The tasty treat is not the first time he has offered fabulous fare to the residents.

Last year Fahim dished up a selection of curries from the tandoori restaurant, which had been named best restaurant in Wales for the second time, for the residents to try.

The curries went down a treat and the fast food served up by Fahim and the team at Iby’s Diner was equally popular this time around.

Fahim, who started at Bryn Seiont Newydd in October 2022 and had come to the UK from Bangladesh, said he was delighted to be able to showcase the culinary delights available at the new restaurant and takeaway, which is based on Eastgate Street in Caernarfon.

According to Fahim, the new business not only provided burgers, wraps and fries, but also a wide selection of desserts including waffles, churros and cakes, and a variety of drinks including milkshakes and bubble tea.

He enjoys juggling his role at the care home with his responsibilities in managing two businesses in Caernarfon.

He said: “I am very busy to be honest, I work at the care home two days a week as a care practitioner, manage the tandoori restaurant and manage the new place now, but I want to do it, I want to work hard.

“Iby’s Diner opened in April and we have been busy ever since.

“It is going well and people are really liking the food and it’s good to have a new business in the town and more jobs, we have got two staff in the back and one in the front for now.

“Customers can sit in or have a takeaway and we do deliveries as well.

“Working at the care home has just been perfect, it is all about helping people and that gives me such pleasure.

“My colleagues are amazing and the leaders and managers are so supportive, just top notch.

“The people of Caernarfon are wonderful, I just love them, they are the best people I have ever seen.”

The food tasting session was another fun event held at the home where staff always look to enrich the lives of residents as well as offer them the best care possible.

Bryn Seiont Newydd enrichment practitioner Audrey Phillips helped Fahim set up the banquet and had the chance to taste some of the delicious food he had served up.

Audrey, who has worked at the home for eight years, said: “As part of our enrichment programme, I cook with the residents every Wednesday morning, but it’s good to have something a bit different this time.

“In our weekly cookery sessions, I work with a group of residents and we bake and do savoury or sweet dishes and everyone really enjoys it.

“We make all sorts during the sessions, such as sausage rolls, quiche, mini carrot cake muffins, scones – I feel like the Mary Berry of Caernarfon!

“Sometimes the families join in with the sessions too, which is great and I love doing it.

“As part of the programme we take the residents out a lot, and we do arts and crafts, we do holistic therapy, and we do a bit of pampering with me doing the ladies’ nails.

“It is very kind of Fahim to bring in all the food, he does so much for the residents and is always very generous.”

The food served up by Fahim proved a winner with the residents.

Sylvia Webb, who tucked into a burger, said: “The food is all very nice, and everything looks so pretty as well.

“It’s very tasty, very enjoyable.”

Frank Roberts enjoyed some chicken wings and said: “It’s very good, really tasty.”

And fellow resident Kevin Roberts had a cheeseburger and a milkshake.

He said: “The burger is really good, very nice.

“I usually go to McDonald’s for a burger, this is better than McDonald’s.”

Sandra Evans, manager of Bryn Seiont Newydd, said: “Fahim’s kindness and generosity never cease to amaze us. He is always thinking of ways to brighten our residents’ day, and this wonderful gesture brought so many smiles and created memories that will stay with everyone for a long time.

“He goes above and beyond in everything he does, whether he’s caring for our residents or supporting them through his businesses.

“We are incredibly proud to have him as part of the Bryn Seiont Newydd family, and his compassion is an inspiration to us all.”

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