Betting licence approved for shop in area where councillors say organised crime is a problem

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A gambling licence has been granted for a third betting shop in a part of Cardiff local councillors say is affected by organised crime.

Cardiff Council approved plans for a Boylesports betting shop in Countisbury Avenue, Llanrumney, at a planning committee meeting on October 2.

Just under two weeks later the council also granted permission for a gambling licence for the site despite “overwhelming” community opposition.

That was the way Llanrumney ward councillor, Cllr Lee Bridgeman, chose to describe the local feeling towards the plan at a Cardiff Council licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, October 15.

‘Excessive’

Countisbury Avenue already has two betting shops. Cllr Bridgeman said a third would represent a level of concentration that’s “excessive” and “harmful”.

He added: “This parade is a key route for school children and families.

“Normalising gambling in such a visible and accessible way increases the risk of early exposure and desensitisation.

“It sends the wrong message about what we value in our public spaces.”

Paddy Whur of Woods Whur Solicitors, representing Boylesports at the licensing sub-committee meeting, said the betting company was at the “top of the tree” in terms of the policies it puts in place to operate correctly.

He also said members of staff will be trained to look out for potentially vulnerable customers and that the premises will operate a challenge 25 policy.

However Cllr Bridgeman and his ward colleague, Cllr Lexi Pocknell, were not convinced by the arguments in favour of the betting shop.

Anti-social behavior

Cllr Pocknell told the licensing sub-committee about the level of anti-social behaviour and crime that already affects Llanrumney and Countisbury Avenue, referencing an incident in February 2021 that saw part of a shop front blown up in an attempt to remove an ATM.

Residents and shoppers on Countisbury Avenue told the Local Democracy Reporting Service in September about problems with anti-social behaviour in the area.

One shop worker said she’d seen a nearby bus stop “smashed up… maybe 20 times” since moving to the area.

Police data shows there were 80 crimes reported for the area around Countisbury Avenue between January and August 2025 with most of them being shoplifting.

Other commonly-reported crimes during this period include robbery, anti-social behaviour, and violent sexual offences. Drug-related crimes were also reported.

Cllr Pocknell said: “The level of anti-social behaviour became so serious that a major chain store chose not to re-open, costing local people their jobs and leaving us without a much-needed store.

“That should tell us everything we need to know about how fragile community safety is here and how easily it can be undermined.

“Introducing another betting shop in this environment would not reduce crime and disorder. It would pour fuel on an existing problem.”

South Wales Police

Cllr Bridgeman questioned why South Wales Police didn’t make a representation at the meeting, claiming that “quite clearly there is organised crime” in Llanrumney.

In its guidance for licensing authorities the Gambling Commission states that crime and organised crime should be a consideration when making a decision on applications.

Their advice states that “licensing authorities may need to consider the location of premises”.

It continues: “For example, in considering an application for a premises licence or permit that is in an area noted for particular problems with disorder, organised criminal activity… the licensing authority should think about what, if any, controls might be appropriate to prevent those premises being associated with or used to support crime.”

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Where there is clear evidence that an existing or planned business is or could potentially have an adverse impact on the local community South Wales Police will respond appropriately.

“In this instance there was no adverse information to suggest links between the existing betting shops and crime or anti-social behaviour in the area so appealing the application was not warranted.”

One member of Cardiff Council’s licensing sub-committee, Cllr John Lancaster, asked the applicant why they wanted to open a shop in Llanrumney.

Boylesports’ legal representative at the meeting, Mr Whur, said: “I think it makes commercial sense.”

He added: “It’s a lawful, legal… past time that lots of people enjoy.

“People want to have that social interaction.”