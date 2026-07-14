Betting site offers free Arctic trip to escape England World Cup as Wales pubs prepare for late nights

Nation.Cymru staff

A betting site is offering football fans in Wales, Scotland and Ireland the chance to escape England’s World Cup fever with an Arctic holiday.

It’s the latest attention-grabbing campaign from bookmaker Paddy Power, which has built a reputation for using major sporting events to generate headlines.

The promotion comes as England prepare for their World Cup semi-final, with hopes of reaching a first final since 1966. Rather than backing the Three Lions, Paddy Power’s campaign is aimed at those who say they would rather be anywhere else than surrounded by England supporters if they make it through.

The bookmaker says the giveaway is aimed at football fans who’d rather avoid the “‘It’s Coming Home’ chants, St George’s flags and blanket coverage that often follows England’s success at major tournaments.

Announcing the competition on social media, they said: “Are you concerned about smug England fans?

“REPOST for a chance to win a trip to the Arctic Circle and take no chances this weekend.

“If England get to the final, one winner will be thousands of miles away from all the hype.”

If England make the final, the competition winner would be sent to Svalbard, a remote Norwegian archipelago.

The prize includes flights and accommodation, with activities such as glacier hikes, wildlife spotting and boat trips.

Paddy Power has long been known for leaning into humour and controversy in its marketing, regularly launching campaigns designed to spark conversation rather than simply promote its products. From cheeky billboards to viral social media posts, the betting site has built much of its public profile on reacting to current events with tongue-in-cheek campaigns.

The campaign comes as England’s World Cup run continues to create a national buzz, with pubs in Wales among those preparing for late-night crowds during key matches and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer hinting that an England victory could lead to an additional bank holiday.

Speaking on the subject, Sir Keir said he did not want to “jinx” England’s chances when asked whether supporters could be rewarded with an extra day off if the team wins the tournament. With the World Cup final scheduled for Sunday July 19, speculation has grown over whether a celebratory bank holiday could follow.

You can watch the promotional video here.