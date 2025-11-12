Bid for new traveller pitches as family cites poor conditions at existing site

A call for two gypsy traveller pitches at a small agricultural holding in west Wales to allow a family to move from an existing site “suffering from cold, damp conditions” has been submitted to planners

Anthony Thomas and family, through agent Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd, seek permission for two traveller family pitches with two static caravans, a day/utility room, two touring caravans, along with improvements to the existing access and ecological enhancements at Made of More Yard, Simpson Hill, Simpson Cross, Pembrokeshire.

The use of the site on land owned by the applicant started in June 2025.

A supporting statement says there is a “genuine need for an appropriate alternative site to accommodate his immediate family (parents in one pitch and wife, himself and two children in the other) in a safe and tranquil environment.”

It adds: “The applicant’s lifestyle falls within the definition of gypsies,” with members of the community having a predilection “for small self-development family-oriented pitches, in areas close to settlements with good accessibility to services such as schools and community facilities, rather than larger municipal run facilities for a variety of historical reasons.”

“There are currently no public or private sites available within the county and are unlikely to be brought forward in the foreseeable future to meet the expanding needs of the applicant or the Gypsy and Traveller community.”

It goes on to say there are potential health concerns with the applicants’ current site: “The existing family pitches are in poor condition suffering from cold, damp conditions, particularly during the winter months and both the applicant and his wife are fed up scrubbing the walls with bleach once a week in an attempt to control the mould.”

It concludes: “It is not considered this small-scale development for one family pitch for two static units in this location will cause any significant harm considering the more permissive approach provided [by planning advice and guidance] is a material consideration that weighs in favour of the development.

“It is considered the personal circumstances of the applicant and family has identified a genuine need for the accommodation, the lack of alternative sites within the county as a whole, the site’s sustainable location and low level of traffic generation are material considerations if favour of the proposal that, on balance, outweigh all other matters.”

The application will be considered by county planners at a later date.