Bid to bring ‘vibrant new type of offer’ to leafy Welsh town

Kieran Molloy Local Democracy Reporter

A bid to bring a “vibrant new type of offer” to a leafy Welsh town promises to provide “artisan food and drinks” to the area.

A proposal put forward by Corner House Deli has asked Vale of Glamorgan Council permission to transform a former women’s clothing shop into a deli and more.

According to the application, the former Rio store on East Street on the edge of Llantwit Major has been empty since the end of 2025.

Now, the deli operators seek to use the building to “enhance the existing town-centre offer” and bring around “a positive and sympathetic evolution of the premises longstanding commercial use”.

Planning documents read: “The business will offer a carefully sourced range of artisan food and drink, with particular emphasis on Welsh and locally produced goods, including cheeses, charcuterie, preserves, baked goods, wines and other specialist produce. The opportunity for customers to enjoy some of the same products within the deli will complement and showcase the retail offer.”

A seating area is also planned for the site where coffee and other drinks are expected to be served.

Other items planned to be sold are “locally made sausage rolls, savoury tarts, Welsh pastries and other freshly prepared deli items” with a special emphasis placed on working with local Welsh producers.

Opening hours are proposed to be from 7am to 4pm with occasional evening events such as cheese and wine tastings, food and drink pairing evenings, producer showcases and seasonal events.

Planning documents read: “Much of the food served for the customers to enjoy on the premises will reflect the same carefully sourced produce available to purchase from the deli to take home, prepare and enjoy themselves.

“The emphasis is to remain firmly on showcasing and serving the deli’s retail produce with no deep fat frying or similar cooking methods proposed.”

Llantwit Major Town Council has supported the application.

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