Bid to convert historic church into family home submitted for approval

Elgan Hearn, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to convert a former church into home have been lodged with National Park Authority planners.

Earlier this year, Dan Borba and Veronica Kauer submitted an application to Bannau Brycheiniog planners to change the use of the former St David’s Church in Abercraf into a family home.

An application lodged with Bannau Brycheiniog last year was withdrawn due to concerns by planning officers about the initial proposal, which also included holiday lets as part of the scheme.

Planning agent Liam Griffiths-Downing of Asbri Planning explained the proposal in a planning statement.

Mr Griffiths-Downing said: “This application comprises a revised submission addressing concerns raised by the LPA (Local Planning Authority) and consultees.

“The former church was built back in 1912 and is constructed of coursed rock-faced Pennant stone with ashlar lancets; the building is not listed.

“The church has been unoccupied since 2016 and was later put up for sale in 2021.

“The applicants then bought the property and have been seeking planning permission to convert the church into a single-family dwelling, which will then be their primary residence.”

Mr Griffiths-Downing continued: “The proposal intends to preserve the church as part of the area’s historic interest, and the surrounding graveyard will also remain untouched.”

Proposed plan

On the church ground floor, the nave would be converted into open-plan space, as well as an additional office or study room opposite the bell tower.

A home gym is also proposed above the office space within the nave, and the organ chamber will be converted into a kitchen/dining room.

The vestry will be used as outside bin storage/utilities area by removing the existing roof and laying down a surface patio. The chancel will include a bathroom and sitting area on the ground floor, and a bedroom/bathroom on the first floor.

Mr Griffiths-Downing said: “Marketing has been completed for the property prior to the current applicants and owners coming into possession.

“The property was marketed by RJ Chartered Surveyors on behalf of the Church in Wales and was initially listed on March 18, 2021, and went under offer for the final time to the purchasers on February 24, 2023.

“The property was therefore marketed for a period in excess of six months, meeting the requirements of planning policy.

“The development proposals will provide a sustainable redevelopment of the existing St David’s Church to ensure longevity in the preservation of the building.

“The development proposals are considered to comply with national and local development plan policies.”

A decision on the application is expected soon.

The church closed due to a reorganisation of the Upper Swansea Valley into ministry areas in 2016.

On April 10, 2016, the last Eucharist service was held at the church, with the former Bishop of Brecon and Swansea, the Right Reverend John Davies, in attendance.