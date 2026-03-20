Bid to convert historic pub into house to come before planners

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter

A once thriving, Grade II listed pub in north Wales could be converted to a house.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received a planning application for internal alterations to convert the former Albert Inn.

The Georgian-era tavern on Segontium Terrace, just off Caernarfon’s main square, was built between 1810 and 1834, initially as a home, but by 1888 it had become a public house.

It originally formed part of the Georgian terrace noted for its elegant stucco façade, slate roof and traditional sash windows.

For years it was a popular hostelry with locals and visitors alike and at a time was well known as a lively music venue.

Now Christopher Hooper, through the agent Arwel Thomas of Russell Hughes Architects has proposed to bring the pub, which closed last August “back into active use” as “a sustainable, low impact” residential accommodation.

Plans say the scheme would ensure the “reuse of the existing listed structure avoids the high embodied carbon costs of demolition and new build”.

External changes would be “minimal” and all proposed works will be “reversible, ensuring that sustainability does not compromise heritage integrity,” the application said.

It also notes the development has existing off street parking for three vehicles.

The plans say that “all proposed works will preserve or enhance the special architectural interest of the listed building”.

“External features, including the original windows and render will be restored using traditional materials and techniques.

“Where repair is not possible, materials and profiles will match the existing exactly.

“Internal decorative features (mouldings, joinery etc) will be retained wherever possible. Services will be routed discreetly, and partitions will be lightweight and reversible.”

The former Albert Inn represented the 19th-century urban development of Caernarfon and “contributes to the strong Georgian architectural presence within the town”.

“Its site above the Slate Quay demonstrates the period’s growth in prosperity as Caernarfon expanded as a significant North Wales port during the early 1800s.

“It functioned as a local community pub for well over a century, contributing to social life in Caernarfon.

“In recent years it underwent refurbishment and continued trading until it closed on August 1, 2025, currently marked as closed long-term and seeking reuse.”

The application is expected to be discussed at a council planning meeting on Monday.