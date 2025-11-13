Bid to create seasonal campsite for 20 touring caravans at Welsh beauty spot

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

The creation of a seasonal touring caravan site has been proposed as part of an Anglesey business’ diversification plan “to move away from fossil fuel” sales.

Anglesey County Council planners are to consider an application for a change of use of agricultural land at Bryn Hyfryd Farm at Valley.

The application calls for for the formation of a 20-pitch touring caravan site, together with the erection of an amenity building, new access and associated development.

The development has been made by Carol Williams through the agent Berllan Properties Ltd.

The plans say the proposed development comprises of the provision of a small seasonal touring site creation on open farmland adjoining Bryn Hyfryd coal depot and yard at Valley, near Holyhead.

The site is west of Valley and forms part of a larger field within land surrounding Looms Bros Coal yard measuring approximately 800m².

The proposed access is from the existing, unclassified road and A55 link to Valley village, from the west.

It would see the creation of a new vehicular access from the existing minor lane which links Valley and Llanfair-yn-Neubwll, plans say.

The application also describes the provision of a single storey building to provide shower facilities and a small office with “limited” external low-level lighting.

It also includes a hard surfaced permeable access route into the site, a small enclosed bin store, provision of ecological and landscape-led soft landscaping with native hedging and native copse planted areas.

“Economic benefits”

The planning application states: “This proposal would make use of an area of land that is visually well contained to accommodate 20 touring caravan pitches on the site.

“The proposal would be suited to its setting and the wider locality in terms of its scale, form, appearance, and its minimal and entirely addressable impact upon the landscape.”

It also claims it would offer “clear and substantial economic benefits” which could help to “sustain the local community and the facilities and services that it relies upon”.

A planning document says: “The submitted scheme would involve the use of the land set to the south/south-east of the site our clients’ Coal & Gas Merchant business to accommodate a high-quality touring caravan scheme along with the erection of a modest amenity building, construction of an access to serve the same, landscaping, together with associated infrastructure to serve the scheme.”

It also states: “The applicant’s intention is to diversify their business as part of a medium to long term need to move away from a business model that is dominated by the sale of fossil fuels – which are of course being gradually phased out as part of transition to a low and then zero carbon energy sector and economy.

“Their ambition would be to develop this site which would allow a pivot into a new and more sustainable market (both environmentally and financially) and thus to protect the jobs and economic benefits that their business offers whilst meeting the responsibilities and challenges of the 21st century.”