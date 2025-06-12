Bid to dissolve Israeli parliament defeated in vote

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government survived an attempt to dissolve parliament early on Thursday.

Most of Mr Netanyahu’s ultra-Orthodox coalition partners joined him in voting against a Bill that would have forced them to register for military service while the country is at war.

The vote was the most serious challenge to the government since the October 7, 2023, attack by Hamas, the biggest security failure in Israel’s history and the trigger for the ongoing war in Gaza.

The Bill’s failure means no other Bill to dissolve Knesset can be submitted for at least six months, shoring up Mr Netanyahu’s embattled coalition.

Furious

The ultra-Orthodox parties are furious that the government has failed to pass a law exempting their community from mandatory military service.

The issue has long divided the Jewish Israeli public, especially during the 20-month war in the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s opposition had hoped the public anger over the exemptions would help topple the government. But just two of the 18 ultra-Orthodox members of the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, supported the bill to dissolve.

Most Haredi MKs agreed to vote against the bill after foreign affairs and defence committee chairman Yuli Edelstein said he and the ultra-Orthodox parties had reached an understanding on the basis of a new draft law, which they will continue discussing over the coming week.

Exemptions

Military service is mandatory for most Jews in Israel but the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox, who make up roughly 13% of Israeli society, have traditionally received exemptions if they are studying full-time in religious seminaries.

The ultra-Orthodox, also known as Haredim, or “God-fearing” in Hebrew, say that integrating into the army threatens their traditional way of life.

Each year, roughly 13,000 ultra-Orthodox men reach the conscription age of 18, but less than 10% enlist, according to parliament’s state control committee, which held a hearing examining the issue.

Israel is engaged in the longest active war in the country’s history, which has stretched its military to the breaking point.

The Haredim’s widespread refusal to serve, and threats to topple the government during war-time, have enraged many Israelis, especially those who have served multiple rounds of reserve duty.

